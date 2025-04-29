SSMB29 Leaked Pics: Mahesh Babu's long curly hair look while chilling with Namrata Shirodkar on sets goes viral; fans call him 'Sher'

Mahesh Babu has been at the forefront of news with buzz surrounding his upcoming project SSMB29. And now some unseen pictures of the actor flaunting his full look for the film have gone viral all over the internet.

Well, in the pictures shared by a fan on X, Mahesh Babu can be seen chilling with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and another person. However, what grabbed attention was his stunning curly hair look and bulked-up physique.

Check out the photo here:

Seeing his look, fans seem to be going gaga, comparing it to that of a mighty, roaring lion. One of them even ended up tagging him as a ‘sher’ or lion.

For the unversed, besides Mahesh Babu, SSMB29 also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The shooting for this massive project has been going on for quite some time and has taken place in various locations across Odisha and Hyderabad.

Touted as a globe-trotting adventure, the makers of the film are ensuring meticulously that none of the details are revealed to the audience before the right time. SSMB29, according to earlier reports, was intended to be a two-part movie. However, an exclusive report by Pinkvilla clarified that SS Rajamouli is now keen on making it a single film, similar to RRR.

The film is expected to release next year. Moreover, the title is yet to be finalized, which has already generated considerable excitement among fans.

