Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Already a Failure? Singer Unable to Sell Out Venue Leaving Thousands of Seats Empty
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour allegedly failed to sell tickets, reportedly leaving thousands of seats empty. Details below.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour has kicked off in Los Angeles amid sluggish ticket sales. The singer's much-hyped tour has launched at SoFi Stadium, but it isn't as slick as people would have expected.
Even with her Grammy-winning record and huge fan base, thousands of tickets remained unsold just hours before the opening show. The resale prices of the unsold tickets have also reportedly dropped.
Through Monday afternoon, more than 3,800 tickets remained available through Ticketmaster, according to TMZ. The resale fares on secondary websites had also fallen as low as USD 20 — an unexpected twist for an artist that has consistently sold out stadiums.
Face prices currently start at $47 and reach more than $331, a far cry from the record-setting demand the Halo singer saw with earlier tours. However, the music icon seemed unfazed by the sluggish ticket sales.
Over the weekend, Beyoncé shared a glimpse on Instagram of the SoFi Stadium, captioning, "SHE COMING." But the update was swiftly followed by jokes and worry from fans on social media, with many asking if she was aware of unsold tickets. One fan humorously informed Queen Bey, "NO ONE COMING."
The cause of the disappointing response is still unknown. Some believe the drop in demand may be attributed to market saturation, tour burnout, or timing. Others theorize that even though Cowboy Carter has received critical acclaim, its genre-fused country roots might not appeal to her larger pop and R&B fanbase.
Nevertheless, it's likely the seats will keep filling up as showtime approaches, considering Beyoncé's history of delivering top-shelf performances with production value.
