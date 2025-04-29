Coachella Fined USD 20,000 as Travis Scott Breaks Curfew Rule on Opening Weekend: Here's What We Know

Coachella organizers got charged with a whopping USD 20,000 fine after Travis Scott’s performance went past curfew on the festival’s opening weekend. Goldenvoice must pay the fine to the City of Indio, says a statement released by the city officials.

On Saturday, April 12, the rapper concluded his set 3 minutes past the city’s curfew, which was 1 am. Goldenvoice had a longstanding relationship with the city, and their agreement settled 1 am as the deadline for the festival on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 am on Sundays.

Scott went over his allotted time because his set reportedly started late. The city officials told Billboard that Saturday’s fine was the only curfew fine issued across all three festival weekends. This rule applied to both Coachella weekends and the Stagecoach festival, which ended on Sunday, April 27.

This isn’t the first time festival organizers have paid a fine for exceeding the time limit. In 2009, Goldenvoice paid a USD 54,000 fine after singer Paul McCartney went 54 minutes over his allotted time.

Two years ago, Coachella had to pay more than USD 168,000 in fines as six different performers performed past the assigned curfew. The performers included Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, the Weeknd, Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet.

Last year, Lana del Rey’s late arrival at Coachella cost the festival USD 17,000 in fines. Goldenvoice officials always took a hands-off approach and never directly intervened when singers performed past their time.

However, Billboard reports that other festivals have the reputation of taking extreme measures like cutting the power. This happened in 2021, when festival organizers of BottleRock cut the power supply to the stage while Guns N’ Roses and Dave Grohl performed Paradise City.

The London Police took a similar measure by cutting Bruce Springsteen‘s microphone during his performance in 2012.