NCIS: Origins Season 1 Finale Explained; Lala's Fate, Gibbs’ Future, and What to Expect in Season 2

NCIS: Origins concluded its first season with a gripping finale that left fans with numerous questions and heightened anticipation for what's to come. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what happened in the season 1 finale and what to expect in Season 2.​

The season finale ended with a dramatic cliffhanger involving Special Agent Cecilia 'Lala' Dominguez (Mariel Molino). After persuading Lara Macy to drop the investigation into Gibbs' unauthorized killing of Pedro Hernandez, Lala rushes to inform Gibbs of her actions.

However, she swerves her car to avoid hitting a child, resulting in a severe crash. The episode leaves her fate uncertain, with showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal neither confirming nor denying her survival as per TV Insider. Molino herself was unaware of this plot twist during filming.

The events surrounding Lala's accident are poised to have a significant emotional toll on Gibbs (Austin Stowell). Still grappling with the loss of his wife and daughter, Gibbs now faces the potential loss of a close colleague and confidante. Stowell states that Gibbs' guilt will intensify, especially upon learning that Lala's accident occurred en route to see him.

In a surprising turn, the finale introduces Diane (Kathleen Kenny), Gibbs' future second wife. Their initial meeting occurs under emotionally charged circumstances, as Gibbs is in the process of selling his house.

Despite his grief, Diane's unexpected charm manages to disarm him. Stowell describes this encounter as a pivotal moment, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Gibbs' life. The creators have confirmed to TV Insider that Diane will continue to play a role in Season 2, adhering to established NCIS canon.

CBS officially renewed NCIS: Origins for a second season in February 2025. The upcoming season will delve deeper into Gibbs' early career and personal struggles, exploring his evolving relationships with colleagues like Mike Franks and Lala.

Additionally, unresolved storylines from Season 1, including Franks' strained relationship with his brother and the implications of Gibbs' vigilante justice, are expected to be addressed. While no official release date has been announced, key cast members from Season 1 are anticipated to return.

