Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Sunny Deol's actioner to remain flat on 3rd Tuesday; all set for its farewell

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Jaat, which was released on April 10, 2025, will soon end its run at the box office. The action drama stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra, and others, it has been running in theaters for around three weeks. The film will remain flat while reaching near to its farewell day.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has maintained a decent hold at the box office. The action drama is expecting better collection on day-wise basis due to the Tuesday discount offer. However, this won't impact the flat trajectory of the Sunny Deol-starrer much, as it approaches its theatrical end.

Jaat has fetched Rs 83 crore in the last 19 days and will end up in the range of Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore. Gopichand Malineni's helmer will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark in its theatrical run.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, the recently released actioner marks Sunny Deol's comeback in theaters after two years. Deol was last seen in Anil Sharma's 2023 directorial, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

However, Jaat has performed better than his previous releases like Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit, and Mohalla Assi. All of these films were declared disasters during their theatrical runs.

Jaat will lose screens with the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii in two days. Both the films will hit the screens on May 1, 2025. Gopichand Malineni's helmer also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

Jaat has competed with movies like Sikandar, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release.

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

