Nandamuri Balakrishna gets slammed after winning Padma Bhushan award, netizens ask ‘What did he achieve?’

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on April 28, 2025. The actor, who was honored with India's third-highest civilian award, has now become the subject of online discussions, with several fans questioning the decision and criticizing the recognition.

In a video shared by ANI, Balakrishna was seen accepting the award from President Droupadi Murmu. However, several netizens reacted to the event, with one user asking, “What did he achieve?”

Another user remarked, “Isn’t he the same guy who played a role in the Urvashi Rautela-starrer Daaku Maharaj?” while another commented, “Kaise kaise gadhe ko milta hai Padma Bhushan.” One even went so far as to say, “These awards lose their value when given to people without character. Entertainment to some is not art.”

Moreover, several users shared scenes from NBK’s films and public appearances, questioning how he was considered for such an honor.

See the posts here:

For those unaware, Nandamuri Balakrishna was announced as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India back in January. He has now been officially felicitated with the award for his contributions to the field of cinema.

In addition to NBK, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was also honored with the Padma Bhushan.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the film Daaku Maharaaj. The action drama, directed and co-written by Bobby Kolli, tells the story of Sitaram, also known as Daaku Maharaaj. Sitaram was a former IES officer who once ventured into a remote village to resolve its water scarcity issues. However, when the villagers' lives are threatened by the tyranny of an influential family, Sitaram becomes their unlikely savior.

Starring NBK in the lead role, the film marked Bobby Deol's Telugu debut. It featured an ensemble cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, and many others.

