Ajith Kumar’s brother Anil reveals why he didn’t post pictures of his sibling after former received Padma Bhushan

Ajith Kumar recently became the talk of the town after he was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on April 28, 2025. Following the announcement, many celebrities came forward to congratulate the actor — including his brother, Anil Kumar.

However, Anil shared his heartfelt words without posting any pictures. This led fans to question why he hadn’t shared any visuals, and the answer wasn’t far behind.

In a post on social media, an Ajith fan asked, “Hi sir, we are quite surprised to see you. Were any pictures taken with AK?” Hearing this, AK’s brother replied, “Yes, of course. I can understand and appreciate your asking. As many have come to understand, though, I don't post family pics online.”

This exchange happened in the reply thread after Anil Kumar shared some congratulatory words for his brother. Cherishing his sibling’s accolade, he penned, “What a day! It was a day of celebration and yet one filled with moments of reflection. It was a day to look forward to, and it goes down as one to remember. I had enough reason to feel proud (QT). With the rich official tribute now (pic), I see I wasn't off the mark.”

See the posts here:

Ajith Kumar was honored with the prestigious Padma Award for his numerous contributions to Indian cinema. Alongside him, his wife Shalini and their children were also spotted in New Delhi at the event.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film, which released on April 10, 2025, is an action-comedy where Ajith plays the role of a gangster.

Alongside Ajith in the lead, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and several others in key roles.

