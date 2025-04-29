Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office 18 Days: Ajith Kumar’s mass actioner surpasses Beast and Vettaiyan; grosses Rs 240 crore

The Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is in its final legs now. Released on April 10, the movie has witnessed a solid box office trend. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial became a landmark film for Ajith Kumar as the movie emerged as his highest-grosser ever.

Good Bad Ugly emerges as a big success; grosses Rs 240 crore in 18 days

The movie wrapped its third weekend by storming over Rs 240 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan (Rs 240 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's Beast (Rs 237 crore), and Chiyaan Vikram's I (Rs 230 crore) in the global market.

Good Bad Ugly is currently the 16th highest-grossing movie of Tamil cinema at the worldwide box office. Though the Ajith Kumar starrer is near its theatrical end, it still has a chance to score over the Rs 250 crore mark globally, becoming his first movie to do so. However, it will have to show a strong trend next week as Suriya starrer Retro is arriving to take charge.

It will be interesting to see whether the mass action drama can stand against Retro or surrender within the Rs 250 crore mark. On the domestic front, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial is around Rs 145 crore gross. It is expected to storm past the Rs 150 crore mark in Tamil Nadu by the end of its theatrical run.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

