The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas surprises Hope with a marriage proposal amid murder accusations

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

On Monday, January 1, brace yourselves for more drama on The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B). But before we dive in, a quick heads-up: there won't be a new episode on Friday, December 29; you might catch a repeat or some football coverage depending on your time zone. The good news is that B&B will be back with a fresh episode on January 1.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers

In this upcoming episode, Hope Logan will finally respond to Thomas Forrester's surprise marriage proposal. However, there's a twist – it could be a fake-out. Hope might be feeling pressured and imagining that Thomas is moving too fast. There's a possibility she's more concerned about Thomas' obsessive side returning than she's letting on.

On the flip side, Thomas is genuinely in love, and proposing is right up his alley. Hope may have to genuinely respond to this unexpected offer. But if she can't even say a direct "I love you" to Thomas yet, promising to marry him might not be the best move. Hope might have to gently let Thomas down and put the brakes on his grand plans.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Finn will press Xander to spill the beans on his murder accusations against Thomas, involving Emma Barber's car crash. Xander believes Thomas is responsible and warns Finn about Thomas being deeply disturbed. As the Thomas-related twists unfold, Xander may push Finn to intervene before things take a darker turn.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap

In yesterday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, in the Forrester design office, there's tension between Thomas and Finn. Finn doesn't like how Thomas is talking to Steffy and steps in to protect her. Finn gets paged for a new patient, so Steffy tells him she can handle it.

Thomas suggests that they focus on supporting Grandad instead of worrying about him and Hope. He thinks Finn, being an only child, doesn't understand sibling dynamics. Steffy feels Finn just wants to protect her, just like she wants to protect him.

Thomas insists he's happy and wants to move on from past mistakes. He asks Steffy not to undermine his relationship with Hope. Steffy is concerned that Thomas might jeopardize his progress for Hope, but Thomas sees things differently. He believes the company is thriving, Douglas is doing well, and he's in love.

Later, Ridge talks to Hope about Thomas and asks if there's a possibility of a future between them. Hope can't guarantee anything and shares her past with Liam. Ridge is worried about Thomas and suggests that Steffy lecturing Hope about Thomas could end badly for him.

Hope and Thomas discuss the lectures they received. Hope understands the concern from Ridge and Steffy. Thomas appreciates her love and support, claiming she's made him a better man. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Thomas surprises Hope with a proposal, getting down on one knee with a ring, and asking her to marry him. Hope is left stunned.

