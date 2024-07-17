‘The Brightest Light': Liv Tyler Shares Adorable Pics From Her Daughter Lula Rose's 8th Birthday

Liv Tyler celebrated her daughter's eighth birthday recently, sharing heartwarming pictures of the celebration on social media. The actress, known for her role in Heavy, has three children: Lula Rose, Sailor, and Milo William, whom she shares with David Gardner and Royston Langdon. The birthday celebration included a carousel of pictures featuring Lula Rose smiling broadly next to her gifts and decorations with balloons and a "Happy Birthday" banner.

Liv Tyler shared snaps from Lula Rose's birthday

Liv Tyler, the devoted mother, recently celebrated her daughter Lula Rose's eighth birthday on Sunday, July 14, 2024. The 47-year-old actress shared heartwarming images from the celebration, including photos of her firstborn son, Milo William, alongside Lula Rose.

Tyler captioned the photo of her 8-year-old daughter, in which she was standing alongside balloons, presents, and cake, “Lula Rose, who was born on July 8th at 8:48 p.m. Happy birthday, our lovely angel. You're the brightest light."

In the photograph, Lula smiled broadly as she posed close to the gifts, which were wrapped in pastel pink with a love heart and spotty patterns, along with a silver gift box. The room was adorned with an arrangement of pastel-colored balloons, including a giant number eight balloon. Additionally, there was a round, see-through balloon filled with smaller balloons that read, “Happy Birthday, Lula,” adding to the stunning decorations of the celebration.

Liv Tyler also shared snaps with her son, Milo William

Liv Tyler later uploaded a carousel post showing Milo William carrying his tiny sister on his shoulders. The first photo showcased the siblings from the side, with Lula smiling and looking off into the distance. In subsequent photos, Milo extended his sister's arms while carrying her along a wooded path.

The carousel ended with a close-up of Lula's blue Wrangler pants and a snap of a squirrel eating red fruit. Liv Tyler is the mother of three children: nine-year-old Sailor Gene, along with Lula and Milo. She shares Milo William with her ex-husband, Royston Langdon, and Lula Rose and Sailor Gene are from her relationship with David Gardner.

