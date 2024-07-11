The Cleaning Lady: Daniel Cerone To Takeover As The New Showrunner Of The Season 4? Here's What Reports Say

Fox and Warner Bros. Television have brought in experienced TV writer-producer Daniel Cerone (known for The Blacklist and Dexter) as the new executive producer and showrunner for The Cleaning Lady's fourth season. He replaces Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw, who shared showrunner duties in the third season.

The Cleaning Lady, starring Élodie Yung, got a last-minute renewal for Season 4 in May. This renewal came with a leadership change due to the death of male lead Adan Canto and declining ratings after a strike. Kwok will stay as a consulting producer while she develops new shows with Warner Bros. Television.

Adan Canto played the male lead and passed away from appendiceal cancer in January. The writers had hoped to bring Canto back later in the season, so his character, Arman Morales, was initially kidnapped and left offscreen for several episodes. Eventually, Arman’s fate was revealed in the sixth episode.

What is The Cleaning Lady drama series about?

The Cleaning Lady, renewed for a fourth season in May, stars Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a former surgeon from Cambodia and the Philippines, living in Las Vegas with her young son on an expired visa.

Thony now works as a cleaning lady with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan). After witnessing a murder, Thony is offered a job both as a cleaner and a doctor within a criminal organization, hoping to earn enough money to help her son and family.

Other stars of the show include Eva De Dominici, Kate Del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, and Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle. The series is a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

The show is notable for being the first Southeast Asian-led network drama series and the first major show starring a Cambodian lead. It is based on an Argentinian original.

Season 3, which averaged 3.6 million viewers, had to be adjusted due to the death of star Adan Canto. Along with Kwok and Renshaw, Season 3 was executive produced by Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, with Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli as executive consultants.

Daniel Cerone has a long resume, including The Mentalist, Dirty Sexy Money, and Constantine, based on the DC Hellblazer comic, which he co-developed. He is represented by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

The first three seasons of “The Cleaning Lady” are available for streaming on Hulu.

