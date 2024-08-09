The Day the Earth Blew Up Looney Tunes Movie Gets Promising Theatrical Release Update

After some time in limbo, the animated film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has found a new distributor and changed direction. Ketchup Entertainment replaces Warner Bros. Discovery in acquiring the North American rights to the film two years after it was dropped.

Announcing that Ketchup Entertainment has come aboard gives new life to this animated feature first developed by Warner Bros. Animation. The movie is set to hit theaters nationwide—date yet to be announced—and is tagged monumental for one of the most iconic series ever created: Looney Tunes. Gareth West, chief executive officer of Ketchup Entertainment, commented, "The Day the Earth Blew Up is a historic day in the Looney Tunes franchise, and we are very excited to be partnering with Warner Bros. Animation to bring this film to audiences theatrically." This movie can potentially charm viewers of all ages with one of the most thought-provoking animated stories to reach screens in recent years.

The Day the Earth Blew Up places two of its most recognizable characters in charge: the endearing Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, according to the official synopsis. Aliens are attacking their home planet, Earth, and these lovable characters find themselves in improbable heroic roles. It is another all-new story with the same vivid graphics and the same brand of humor that Looney Tunes has been dishing out for so many years to its fans. Marked as "buddy-comedy of epic proportions," the movie pulls off exactly that: high-energy antics with charm, although on a scale that will blow the roof off the franchise.

The Day the Earth Blew Up is a spinoff from the successful television series Looney Tunes Cartoons. Directed by Pete Browngardt, who also worked on the series, the film is based on a screenplay by Kevin Costello. The voice cast includes familiar names such as Eric Bauza, who reprises his roles as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, and Candi Milo, who voices Petunia Pig. The supporting cast also features Peter MacNicol as The Invader, Fred Tatasciore as Farmer Jim and Scientist, Laraine Newman as The Landlady, and Wayne Knight as Homeless Man. Just like Knight, who was part of the 1996 live-action/animated hybrid film Space Jam, he again lends his talent to the Looney Tunes universe.

Greenlit by HBO Max in 2021, the fate of The Day the Earth Blew Up became up in the air after it was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery this past August as part of the studio's content write-off strategy. Film production had been going on regardless of the project's toss, and Warner Bros. Animation has been on the hunt for a new distributor. Its fortunes reversed when it had a very successful premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, which no doubt paved the way for Ketchup Entertainment's decision to pick up the distribution rights.

With the buzz already high, Looney Tunes fans can expect a main theatre release that delivers classic-style humor with engaging storylines that have made these characters beloved by generations.

