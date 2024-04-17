THIS Animal Planet Series To Get An Animated Version For Theaters, CONFIRMED Warner Bros Pictures Animation

Warner Bros. Pictures is producing the upcoming animated adaptation of Animal Planet's Meerkat Manor series. The animal show, released in 2005, gained popularity within months of its release and became the most-watched show in over 160 countries.

Similar to the Happy Feet animation, the studios will employ a photorealistic animation style. Seth Greens and Tracy Falco will produce the film, with original series creators Claire Birks and Carolina Hawkins serving as co-producers.

Statement Released By The Creators Of Meerkat Manor's Adaptation

Warner Bros. Studios released a statement to announce the release of the adaptation of Meerkat Manor. It read, "As we continue to grow our animated feature film slate, we are excited to bring the beloved Meerkat Manor from WBD's Animal Planet to the big screen. Along with our partners Tracy, Seth, OSF and ITV Studios, we look forward to creating a photoreal animated family adventure for the next generation and seeing our meerkat friends make their feature film debut in way they've never been seen before."

Carolina Hawkins, too, added to the note, where she mentioned, "It's 20 years since we experimented with a wildlife soap opera in a London basement, and now here we are. What greater evidence could there be of the enduring appeal of meerkats? I am sure they would be thrilled at attaining stardom in Hollywood! Warner Bros. is the natural home for this movie, and I am delighted to be partnering with Tracy, Seth, and Bill, whose visionary expertise is second to none."

What Did Seth Greens And Tracy Flaco Say About The Upcoming Animated Feature?

Seth Greens and Tracy Flaco, too, share their excitement over adapting the popular series. They said, "Meerkats have been secondary characters in animated feature films, and it's time they get the star treatment they've deserved. We believe that the heartwarming and entertaining story of Meerkat Manor, replete with all the drama, emotion, and humor of the human experience, will resonate with audiences of all ages."

They continued, "We couldn't be more excited to bring these lovable characters to life in a new and exciting way, with the perfect partners in Bill Damaschke, Pam Abdy, Mike De Luca, and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation." As fans anticipate the animated version of the show, Meerkat Manor broke records with 204 million households tuning in to watch the series on Animal Planet alone.

