Warner Bros. Announces Release Window For The Final Part Of The Conjuring? Here's What Report Says

The Conjuring series is nearing its conclusion with a new movie set for release on September 5, 2025, according to IGN reports, reveals The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Michael Chavez, known for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, this film is billed as the finale for the main Conjuring story, per THR.

Directed by James Wan and produced by Peter Safran, the series began in 2013 with The Conjuring, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Its highest-grossing entry, 2018's The Nun, set in 1952 Romania, brought in $366 million. The latest installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), added to the franchise's success with $269 million in worldwide earnings.

Its highest-grossing entry, 2018’s The Nun, set in 1952 Romania, brought in $366 million. The latest installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), added to the franchise's success with $269 million in worldwide earnings.

Alongside spinoffs like The Nun and Annabelle, the franchise has grossed over $2 billion globally. The upcoming Conjuring film will also be released in Imax format. Alongside the final Conjuring film, Warner Bros. announced the shift of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! release date to September 26, 2025.

Gyllenhaal, known for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter (2021), brings a fresh perspective to this iconic story, also starring Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening.

About Warner Bros.'s upcoming original film The Bride!

The Bride! was originally set for October 3, 2025, but will now hit theaters on September 26, 2025. It's a fresh take on Frankenstein's story, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal after her acclaimed Netflix drama The Lost Daughter.

Christian Bale stars as a lonely Frankenstein in 1930s Chicago, teaming up with Dr. Euphronius to create a companion. Their experiment leads to the creation of the Bride, who exceeds their expectations, sparking romance, police attention, and social upheaval.

The star-studded cast includes Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal also wrote and produced the film alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler, and Osnat Handelsman-Keren.

