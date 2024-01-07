The Last of Us star Nick Offerman wins his first-ever Emmy Award; the veteran suggests a mini-series about Bill and Frank?

Nick Offerman won an Emmy for guest actor in the drama series, The Last of Us on 6 January, Saturday night for his performance in the unforgettable third episode of the HBO drama. This year was Offerman's fourth Emmy nomination.

The Last of Us won eight golden statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Storm Reid also won Guest Actress in a Drama Series, as well as Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Visual Effects, Main Title Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Picture Editing.

Nick Offerman wins his first-ever Emmy Award

Nick Offerman won his first Emmy at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, winning Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in The Last of Us. “Fortune presents gifts not according to the book," he said in his acceptance speech and gave a special nod to fellow nominee Murray Bartlett for their partnership in The Last of Us‘ breakout episode.

Offerman also thanked his wife Megan Mullally and added, “We would not be doing anything but standing around with our thumbs up our asses if [showrunner] Craig Mazin hadn’t written the most beautiful script I’ve ever been handed.” The win was Offerman’s first Emmy after four nominations.

The category was dominated by nominations for performances on the HBO shows, with four actors Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, and Offerman who were competing for the award against the Succession actors James Cromwell and Arian Moayed.

Nick Offerman suggests a mini-series about Bill and Frank

Nick Offerman was tight-lipped as to whether or not Bill and his small screen love Frank, played by fellow Guest Actor nominee Murray Bartlett, could return in the next season even if it’s only in flashback form. However, while answering questions from the press afterward, Offerman suggested there could be a whole miniseries that revolved around Bill and Frank's decades-long relationship.

“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself,” he said backstage. “It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with,” Offerman added jokingly.

Whether or not that happens, Offerman reveals he would love to reprise the role. “Oh sure,” Offerman said about his interest. “I was lucky this time. They needed a guy who could use a shovel. Three of us in Hollywood, Harrison Ford passed and Jane Lynch was not available.”

