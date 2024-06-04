Lee Dong Wook approached for 'relationship expert' role after 3 failed marriages in drama Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong Wook is set to take on the lead role in the upcoming drama Divorce Insurance as Noh Ki Jun, a member of an insurance company's product development team.

Directed by Lee Won Seok and written by Lee Tae Yoon, the series promises a unique exploration of love, marriage, and divorce through the lens of insurance premiums. The drama is slated on tvN in the first half of next year.

Lee Dong Wook likely to play ‘relationship expert’ in Divorce Insurance

On June 3, Lee Dong Wook's agency, King Kong by Starship, confirmed to K-media outlet Newsen, that, "We are considering whether to appear in the new drama Divorce Insurance." The potential new drama is generating buzz as it explores the life of an insurance company employee who has undergone divorce.

A broadcasting official later disclosed on the 4th that Lee Dong Wook has been offered the main role in Divorce Insurance and is in the final stages of negotiations. The drama, directed by Lee Won Seok renowned for his direction in Killing Romance, and penned by Lee Tae Yoon, writer of the romantic comedy historical drama Earth and Joy, delves into love, marriage, and divorce through the lens of an insurance company's product development team creating a divorce-related insurance product.

If confirmed, Lee Dong Wook would portray Noh Ki Jun, an elite insurance actuary with a polished appearance and a prestigious educational background, who has experienced divorce three times. His character's extensive marital experiences will play a pivotal role in developing the insurance product.

Advertisement

The production, managed by Mongjakso, aims to complete casting soon and start full-scale production, with a planned broadcast on tvN in the first half of next year. tvN is "positively considering" airing the drama, adding to the anticipation surrounding this unique project.

More details about Lee Dong Wook’s latest activities

Lee Dong Wook, known for his charismatic action in Disney+ drama A Shop for Killers, might be preparing to showcase his comical charm in the upcoming series Divorce Insurance. Recently, he solidified his reputation as a 'hitmaker' with successes in the movie Single in Seoul and tvN's Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. His versatile performances continue to captivate audiences, making him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook-Kim Hye Jun's A Shop for Killers becomes 2024’s highest-rated K-drama so far; top 10 list inside