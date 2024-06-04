Hailey Bieber's Journey To Motherhood: Baby Bump Pics, Sweet Nicknames, And A Vow Renewal With Husband Justin Bieber

Ever since announcing her pregnancy to the world, Hailey Bieber has made sure to keep her fans and followers updated on her journey to parenthood via social media. Be it her maternity style or baby bump pictures, the mama-to-be is keeping us in the loop and we so appreciate it. Most recently, she seemingly shared a nickname she already has in place for her soon-to-be-born baby.

On Monday, the Rhode Skin founder reposted Yves Saint Laurent modeling pictures of herself on her Instagram, writing, “shot this 4 months preggy with the little bean in my belly,” leaving the fans to wonder if “little bean” is what Hailey and Justin are calling their unborn baby.

Less than a fortnight ago, Hailey also called her baby “little cherry blossom” when she captioned an Instagram carousel: “Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly."

Before there were three, there were two, who got married thrice — Justin and Hailey recently renewed their wedding vows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber renewed their wedding vows on May 9 in a picturesque field in Hawaii — Photos and videos of which served as the couple’s pregnancy announcement the same day.

While Hailey wore a body-hugging white Saint Laurent dress that gave a perfect view of her baby bump, Justin went with a casual jacket and a cap look, holding his wife’s hands affectionately as they spoke their I dos for a third time, following their weddings in New York City and South Carolina. Snaps and footage for the intimate affair showed the duo reading letters to each other, kissing, hugging, and just being unable to keep their hands off of each other.

Justin Bieber won more fangirls after he showed his considerate side for Hailey and her choice to have kids

In 2020, the Peaches singer told Ellen DeGeneres that the timing of growing their family was up to Hailey, who, per him, still had "things she want[ed] to accomplish as a woman" before becoming a mother. "I think she's just not ready yet, and I think that's OK," he said back then.

In October 2021, in his Justin Bieber: Our World documentary, however, Bieber said he was excited for his wife to "squish out a nugget."

In 2022, Hailey told WSJ Magazine that she wanted kids "one day" and that she and Justin would start trying "in the next couple of years." She reaffirmed her wish to have kids in a May 2023 interview with Sunday Times, saying that although she wanted a baby "so bad," she was "scared" to take the next step.

Well. congratulations Justin and Hailey is all we have to say.

