‘That Was So Foreign To Me’: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Mental Health After 5 Treatments

Demi Lovato has captured the hearts of millions with her powerful voice and acting skills. The singer-actress has a global fanbase which she has built, being in this industry since her childhood.

Lovato has always been candid about her mental health. In her documentaries titled Simply Complicated and Demi Lovato: Dancing In With The Devil, released in 2017 and 2021 respectively, she has spoken openly about her addiction and trauma. The hitmaker spoke about it candidly at a recent event.

Demi Lovato on finding ‘hope’

On June 3, the Sorry Not Sorry singer attended The Center Of Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian annual benefit. The benefit was hosted by Anna Wintour’s son, Dr. Charles Shaffer, Tory Burch, Dr. Steven J. Corwin, and Dr. Zandy Forbes.

As per People, during her discussion with Dr. Shaffer at the event, Lovato said, “I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated.”

The singer added that she knows that experience firsthand. Lovato thinks that the “glimmer of hope” was when she started putting in the work, whether that’d be a program, her work, talking with her treatment team and building relationships there.

The songstress said, “I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope.”

The Heart Attack singer revealed that after her fifth in-patient mental health treatment she felt different.

The Cool For The Summer vocalist added, that for her, it felt like she had hit “rock bottom” and she was aware of what she needed to do, which was to “live a life in recovery.” It was something the hitmaker had avoided for so long, as per the publication.

Demi Lovato talks about hitting ‘another low’

The Barneys & Friends actress revealed that she needed the right medication. She thinks that medication has greatly helped her and it has helped many other people as well.

According to the outlet, the singer revealed about hitting “another low” as she questioned herself about what was it that she was doing wrong. She added, “But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again."

Lovato expressed learning that mental health is not her identity after getting treatment. She said, “It's just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it's never become my identity since then.”

The Confident singer added that it has become something about her that makes Lovato a little interesting. She expressed her gratefulness for the things that she has gone through and overcame.

