Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's modern historical to be called Show Business? Director Lee Yoon Jung's profile reveals details

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo will be leading the upcoming drama directed by Lee Yoon Jung and written by Noh Hee Kyung. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of this drama as the powerful star cast and the talented crew members come together for this exciting project. While the drama is still in the early stages of production, the director's profile hinted at the probable title.

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's upcoming drama's title hinted at

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo would be appearing in the much anticipated modern historical drama directed by Lee Yoon Jung and written by Noh Hee Kyung. Keen fans noticed that the director's profile mentioned a new project titled Show Business. It is likely, that this is the project which would be starring Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo.

The drama will tell the story of people working in the broadcasting industry. It will explore the turbulence faced during the early years of South Korea's entertainment industry. Director Lee Yoon Jung is known for projects like Cheese in the Trap and Summer Strike. Noh Hee Kyung has written super hits like Our Blues, It's Okay Not to Be Okay and more.

More about Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor is known for being a part of projects which become massive hits and become popular globally. He has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more.

Song Hye Kyo debuted in 1996 with the drama First Love. Her first film was My Girl and I in 2005. She is best known for her roles in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Now We Are Breaking Up and more. Her latest hit was The Glory.