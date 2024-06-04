PICS: Janhvi Kapoor gives peek into 'best weekend' ft rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala in Italy

Janhvi Kapoor, a versatile Bollywood actress renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, recently graced the pre-wedding cruise bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy, accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

She has now shared stunning photos on social media from the pre-wedding gala, showcasing her in gorgeous outfits. Janhvi Kapoor is seen sharing laughs with Shikhar and many other friends.

Janhvi Kapoor shares photos with Shikhar Pahariya

On Tuesday (June 4), Janhvi took to her Instagram to share several photos from her weekend, featuring her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. In the first photo, the actress looks stunning in a red and white mini dress, striking a pose on a balcony beneath the sky in Italy.

In another set of photos, blurred yet affectionate, Janhvi and Shikhar are seen holding hands, radiating pure couple goals with their smiles. Janhvi wears a sleeveless yellow dress adorned with flowers, surrounded by friends. She is also captured posing elegantly by the river in a beautiful black dress, and later exploring nature in a colorful mini dress. Additionally, she shared a scenic picture showcasing the beauty of nature, featuring a river, trees, and clouds.

Accompanying the photos, she captioned them with heartfelt words, "It’s been the best weekend. Thank you for the love and memories. #gratitude."

Immediately after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section with praise. Shanaya Kapoor also chimed in, writing, "wowww." Orry, exclaimed, "Is it even legal to look this good."

Earlier, a video from Rome, Italy went viral on social media featuring the duo. In the footage, Janhvi Kapoor is seen feeding her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding gala.

Janhvi Kapoor on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects include Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, co-starring Meiyang Chang, Roshan Mathew, and Gulshan Devaiah.

She is also set to appear in Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi.

