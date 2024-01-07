Who won the Creative Arts Emmys 2023? See full list of Night 1 winners

The 75th annual Emmy Awards began with the two-night Creative Arts Emmys at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. Night 1 saw HBO's The Last of Us scoop eight trophies, with Nick Offerman winning his first Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Other highlights included Judith Light securing Peacock's first Emmy for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series with Poker Face. Netflix's Wednesday claimed five awards, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won Outstanding Television Movie. Casting winners like The White Lotus, Beef, and The Bear hinted at potential main acting award recipients.

Full list of Night 1 winners of Creative Arts Emmys

The ceremony marked a significant moment for the reality and nonfiction genres, with Sunday's focus set on these categories. Noteworthy contenders include Jimmy Fallon, competing for the best game show, and a potential first-ever Emmy for Vanderpump Rules. Mayim Bialik, recently fired from Jeopardy!, is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. RuPaul aims to continue his winning streak, while Stanley Tucci faces off against Michelle Obama and Oprah in the hosted nonfiction series category.

President Barack Obama, a possible repeat winner, could secure an Emmy for Working: What We Do All Day. The competition includes Kid Cudi seeking an animated win and Tim Robinson challenging James Corden for the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series award. Major documentary awards feature contenders like Dear Mama, 100 Foot Wave, The 1619 Project, and profiles of Judy Blume, Pamela Anderson, and Michael J. Fox.

A posthumous Emmy could be added to Norman Lear's haul with ABC's Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast on FXX on Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Saturday's winners are listed below, with Sunday's results yet to be revealed.

Creative Arts Emmy Winners – Night 1

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot

Jon Boogz, Choreographer

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting

Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Charlene Lee, Casting by

Claire Koonce, Casting by

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer

Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer

Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer

Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Denise Wingate, Costume Designer

Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Jany Temime, Costume Designer

Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer

Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer

Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer

Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer

Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Helen Huang, Costume Designer

Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer

YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer

Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer

Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Department Head

Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prostethic)

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Tara McDonald, Makeup Designer

Freda Ellis, Key Makeup Artist

Nirvana Jalalvand, Makeup Artist

Tamara Meade, Makeup Artist

Bianca Boeroiu, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judith Light as Irene Smothers

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Nic Collins, Hair Designer

Giorgio Galliero, Assistant Hair Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Miia Kovero, Department Head Hairstylist

Elena Gregorini, Key Hairstylist

Italo Di Pinto, Hairstylist

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer

Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Mark Scruton, Production Designer

Adrian Curelea, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Tamara Deverell, Production Designer

Brandt Gordon, Art Director

Shane Vieau, Set Decorator

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer

Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor

Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG

Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG

Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX

Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX

Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios

Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ • ABC Signature in association with Apple

Eric Durst, VFX Supervisor

Matthew Whelan, VFX Supervisor

Danny McNair, VFX Producer

Goran Pavles, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios

Rafael Solórzano, VFX Supervisor, El Ranchito

John MacGillivray, SFX Coordinator

Viktor Muller, VFX Supervisor, UPP

Manuel Tausch, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios

Gonzalo Escudero, VFX Producer, El Ranchito

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Andy Hall, Creative Director

Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Gryun Kim, 3D Artist

Min Shi, Designer

Jun Kim, 3D Artist

Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Ian Spendloff, Director

David Lochhead, Designer

Daniella Marsh, Designer

David Stumpf, Designer

Philip Robinson, 3D Artist

Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor

Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Chris White, Foley Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) and Animation

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Hele, Foley Editor

David Aquino, Foley Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Welcker, Production Mixer

Mike Poole, Music Mixer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Leo Birenberg, Composer

Zach Robinson, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics

Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics

Max Martin, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer

Chris Bacon, Composer

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films

Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Kirk Benson, Editor

Chris Poulos, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Nat Fuller, Editor

Laura Zempel, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor

Emily Mendez, Editor

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Storm Reid as Riley Abel

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Nick Offerman as Bill

Outstanding Television Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

