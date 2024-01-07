Who won the Creative Arts Emmys 2023? See full list of Night 1 winners
The Creative Arts Emmys kick off the 75th annual Emmy Awards, with notable victories for HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Wednesday, and Peacock's Poker Face.
The 75th annual Emmy Awards began with the two-night Creative Arts Emmys at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. Night 1 saw HBO's The Last of Us scoop eight trophies, with Nick Offerman winning his first Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Other highlights included Judith Light securing Peacock's first Emmy for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series with Poker Face. Netflix's Wednesday claimed five awards, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won Outstanding Television Movie. Casting winners like The White Lotus, Beef, and The Bear hinted at potential main acting award recipients.
Full list of Night 1 winners of Creative Arts Emmys
The ceremony marked a significant moment for the reality and nonfiction genres, with Sunday's focus set on these categories. Noteworthy contenders include Jimmy Fallon, competing for the best game show, and a potential first-ever Emmy for Vanderpump Rules. Mayim Bialik, recently fired from Jeopardy!, is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. RuPaul aims to continue his winning streak, while Stanley Tucci faces off against Michelle Obama and Oprah in the hosted nonfiction series category.
President Barack Obama, a possible repeat winner, could secure an Emmy for Working: What We Do All Day. The competition includes Kid Cudi seeking an animated win and Tim Robinson challenging James Corden for the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series award. Major documentary awards feature contenders like Dear Mama, 100 Foot Wave, The 1619 Project, and profiles of Judy Blume, Pamela Anderson, and Michael J. Fox.
A posthumous Emmy could be added to Norman Lear's haul with ABC's Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast on FXX on Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Saturday's winners are listed below, with Sunday's results yet to be revealed.
Creative Arts Emmy Winners – Night 1
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot
Jon Boogz, Choreographer
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting
Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Charlene Lee, Casting by
Claire Koonce, Casting by
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting
Mickie Paskal, Location Casting
AJ Links, Location Casting
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer
Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Denise Wingate, Costume Designer
Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Jany Temime, Costume Designer
Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer
Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer
Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer
Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer
Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Helen Huang, Costume Designer
Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer
YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer
Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Department Head
Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prostethic)
Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Tara McDonald, Makeup Designer
Freda Ellis, Key Makeup Artist
Nirvana Jalalvand, Makeup Artist
Tamara Meade, Makeup Artist
Bianca Boeroiu, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judith Light as Irene Smothers
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Nic Collins, Hair Designer
Giorgio Galliero, Assistant Hair Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Miia Kovero, Department Head Hairstylist
Elena Gregorini, Key Hairstylist
Italo Di Pinto, Hairstylist
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer
Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Patrick Howe, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Mark Scruton, Production Designer
Adrian Curelea, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Tamara Deverell, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Shane Vieau, Set Decorator
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer
Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor
Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG
Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG
Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX
Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX
Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios
Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ • ABC Signature in association with Apple
Eric Durst, VFX Supervisor
Matthew Whelan, VFX Supervisor
Danny McNair, VFX Producer
Goran Pavles, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios
Rafael Solórzano, VFX Supervisor, El Ranchito
John MacGillivray, SFX Coordinator
Viktor Muller, VFX Supervisor, UPP
Manuel Tausch, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios
Gonzalo Escudero, VFX Producer, El Ranchito
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Andy Hall, Creative Director
Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
Gryun Kim, 3D Artist
Min Shi, Designer
Jun Kim, 3D Artist
Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Ian Spendloff, Director
David Lochhead, Designer
Daniella Marsh, Designer
David Stumpf, Designer
Philip Robinson, 3D Artist
Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Chris White, Foley Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) and Animation
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer
Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Hele, Foley Editor
David Aquino, Foley Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Welcker, Production Mixer
Mike Poole, Music Mixer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Leo Birenberg, Composer
Zach Robinson, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics
Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics
Max Martin, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Chris Bacon, Composer
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films
Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Kirk Benson, Editor
Chris Poulos, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Joanna Naugle, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Nat Fuller, Editor
Laura Zempel, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor
Emily Mendez, Editor
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Storm Reid as Riley Abel
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Nick Offerman as Bill
Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
