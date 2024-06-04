Angelina Jolie Turns 49: Here's Some Of The Most Inspiring Quotes By The Actress And Humanitarian

Angelina Jolie has been Hollywood's biggest celebrity for many years. Her skill, charisma, and philanthropic endeavors have won her recognition as one of the world's most attractive women and the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. In 1982, Angelina Jolie debuted on the silver screen alongside her father, Jon Voight, in the film Looking To Get Out.

Angelina Jolie- An actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian

She is a Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and she is recognized for her activism on behalf of refugees. She is the most powerful and influential individual in the American entertainment industry. Jolie who is one of the most inspiring people turns a year older today.

On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the most inspiring quotes by Angelina Jolie!

11 Most Inspiring Quotes by Angelina Jolie!

1. About living to the fullest

Joelie once said, "I'm looking very much forward to growing older. I want to be an exhausted older woman but with a very full life behind me and one still going."

2. About finding oneself

"Discover your identity apart from that of your family and the person you are dating. Discover your own self and what you require to be comfortable being by yourself. That, in my opinion, is what matters most in life. Discover your identity because once you have it, all else is possible."

Advertisement

3. About staying true to herself

"I've never based my life on what other people think. I think I'm a good person. I think I'm a good mother. But my kids, not the rest of the world, should decide that."

4. About overcoming obstacles

"When you have a lot of baggage from the past, it might be difficult to be yourself. I've got better at letting go and moving on to the next place quickly."

5. Facing difficulties

"You must rise to the challenge presented by an obstacle rather than allow it to overcome you. We also don't live in a world by ourselves. The idea that there is something more beautiful and unifying than all of us is what I don't know if it's called religion or faith."

6. Working with war survivors

"This is the way that all of us should live: with a genuine determination to survive, a strong sense of self, and the love of family. It can spread quickly among those close, and you should take note of this."

Advertisement

7. About being positive

"We have a choice in how we respond to life's events and whether or not we let them change who we are. We have three options: we either give in to hate and darkness, somehow reclaim our humanity, or accept reality and discover something new in ourselves."

8. About Motherhood

"[My children] all possess a great, inquisitive rebellious streak. They need to come into their own. I don't want them to be well-mannered little children who automatically say what's completely acceptable just because I say so."

9. About being honest and genuine to oneself

"If every choice you make comes from an honest place, you're solid and nothing anybody can say about you can rock you or change your opinion."

10. On the world's opinion on beauty

"Everyone has a different definition of what beauty is. It is the intellect that is most exquisite. It's seductive to witness someone's mind on fire. Nothing is more beautiful than a person who is thoughtful, enthusiastic, and empathetic. If your heart is black and your intellect is blank, there is nothing you can put on your face to hide it."

Advertisement

11. Coming out of the comfort zone

"I discovered at a young age that the only way to know if I'm on the right path is to simply be true to myself, whatever that may be, and that tends to come with stepping out of something that may be safe or traditional. I would be miserable living a life where I don't live up to my full potential, don't experiment, are afraid, hesitate, or don't get around to doing things you know you should do."

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Confirms Her Status As 'Wifey'; Shares Fun Vacation Pictures With Husband Jake Bongiovi