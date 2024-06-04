Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment brings out the never-seen-before avatar of our favorite television personalities as they struggle to cook and prepare different dishes. With Bharti Singh as the host, it promises to entertain the viewers with its seamless blend of culinary skills and humor. Recently, the stars of Laughter Chefs were spotted again on the sets. Be it Karan Kundrra slaying in his casual fit or Ankita Lokhande exuding elegance in a saree, let us have a look at them.

Television personalities on the sets of Laughter Chefs

Ankita Lokhande

Known for her performance as Archana in Pavitra Rishta and a stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande is an integral part of Laughter Chefs. She was spotted on the sets wearing a yellow and lime green colored saree. She looked pretty in the ethnic ensemble. The actress completed her look with a pair of heavy earrings. However, what caught our attention was her hand injury, which she has been dealing with for the last few weeks.

Catch a glimpse of Ankita's look here:

Aly Goni

It goes without saying that Aly Goni's style of sense is truly impeccable. When filmed on the set of Laughter Chefs, the Bigg Boss 14 fame looked dapper in a matching off-white pants and shirt. He also wore a blue round-neck tee, and his layer-up game was on point. The white sneakers and sunglasses elevated his overall casual look. To restore energy in the heat and keep himself hydrated, Aly was seen carrying some cool drink.

Advertisement

Watch his style game here:

Karan Kundrra

Undeniably, Karan Kundrra is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. Recently, when the paparazzi spotted him on the Laughter Chefs' sets, he was seen exuding cool and comfy vibes. The Bigg Boss 15 fame sported a casual look by opting for a matching co-ord set. Ditching the slim fit, Karan has definitely redefined the trend of comfy wear for men.

During his interaction with the shutterbugs, the actor took a camera from one of the paparazzi and filmed them. Such an incident caught fans' attention, and one of his admirers wrote, "Undoubtedly a sweetheart."

Have a look at Karan's casual outfit here:

Jannat Zubair

When it comes to serving trending fashion goals for Gen Zs, who is better than Jannat Zubair? Jannat was clicked by the paparazzi in an off-shoulder ankle-length dress. The brown-hued outfit looked stunning as it hugged her well-toned body. The cut-out at the back gave a stylish twist to her ensemble. Jannat kept her hair open and flaunted her natural beauty.

Advertisement

Keeping her look minimal, she did not wear heavy jewelry but opted for a golden neckpiece that elevated her style game. Jannat Zubair opted for heels and looked no less than a stylish diva.

Check out her look here:

About Laughter Chefs

Hosted by Bharti Singh, Laughter Chefs features chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the mentor to the celebrities. He assigns dishes to the stars and tastes the prepared food. While the show already delivers an unusual blend of recipes and jokes, the unique format of Laughter Chefs is one of those factors that aims to keep the audience hooked to the show.

Speaking of the cast, it features Krushna Abhishek, Reem Shaikh, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma.

From fan-favorite celebrities showing off their amateur cooking skills to new and hilarious jokes and one-liners, they are absolutely entertaining. The debut episode had the television celebs cooking jalebi and samosa. As they struggled to prepare them, their attempts often resulted in rib-tickling incidents.

Advertisement

Laughter Chefs' recent promo

As per the recent promo released by the makers of Laughter Chefs on the official social media handles of Colors TV, the cast of the show will be asked to cook litti chokha. As they try making it, a chaotic situation turns up on the table.

In the promo, while Rahul Vaidya tries to understand the concept of litti chokha, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah hide one of the crew members of the show to seek help from him. Further, Nia Sharma is left frustrated, feeling she was the only one doing the chores, and Sudesh Lehri would not help her.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Judge Harpal ji chaahe kitni bhi koshish kar le, contestants Litti Chokha ko aapke hasi ka jariya bana kar hi rahenge. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par. (No matter how much Judge Harpal ji tries, the contestants will keep making Litti Chokha a means of your laughter. Watch #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment every Sat-Sun night from 9.30 pm only on #ColorsTV and @officialjiocinema)."

Advertisement

Have a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs streams digitally on Jio Cinema.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Bharti Singh and Co deliver non-stop laughs in first episode