Lovely Runner with Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon planning reward vacation to Phuket to celebrate success; Report

Lovely Runner, the recently-concluded rom-com featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon created a new sensation in the history of K-dramas. After the series concluded its run, many reports emerged suggesting that the actors and crew members might go on a reward vacation, which they so rightfully deserve.

Lovely Runner team to fly to Thailand for much-deserving reward vacation

On June 4, according to a Korean media outlet’s coverage, the Lovely Runner team is finally gearing up to fly to Thailand. The cast and crew members are currently coordinating schedules to head to Phuket as a reward vacation.

Though the exact number of people or dates hasn’t been decided yet, fans are happy to know that the team is finally set to have a fun time after continuous activities for the drama.

More about Lovely Runner's wild success

On May 28, Lovely Runner aired its finale with an all-time high viewership rating of 5.8% (according to Nielsen Korea). However, beyond ratings, the drama witnessed explosive popularity due to its topicality.

Not only in Korea, with Lovely Runner, the lead actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon shot to global fame, Many critics have already dubbed the series as the best K-drama of the year.

With the rom-com’s wild success, tvN launched a pop-up store event selling merch and goods for the fans. Unsurprisingly, this event was a massive hit with everything sold out in hours.

With its intricate time-slip elements, swoon-worthy chemistry between the lead pair, well-written supporting characters, and fascinating storyline, Lovely Runner became an instant phenomenon in the realm of K-dramas.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner

In Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok stars as Ryu Sun Jae, an erstwhile swimmer who seeks other ambitions after an injury and ends up being a top K-pop idol.

Kim Hye Yoon co-stars him as Im Sol, a passionate fan. When Ryu Sun Jae faces a tragic death, Im Sol mysteriously transports back in time when they were high schoolers while harboring thoughts of saving him.

In the different timelines, she attempts to change his doomed fate and the plot points reveal many interesting twists and turns that shift the entire course of the narrative.

Premiered on April 8, the 16-episode drama is available for global fans to watch on Viki.

