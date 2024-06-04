Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai reacts to Andhra Pradesh poll results; shares cute VIDEO ft daughter
Here’s how Renu Desai, the former wife of actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan reacted to his victory in polls.
Actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan registers his victory from the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh, today (June 4). Pawan has won against his YSRCP rival Vanga Geetha with a majority of 70,354 votes.
Taking the opportunity, his ex-wife Renu Desai shared a video on Instagram, reacting to his victory in the polls. She wrote, “So happy for Aadya and Akira and i hope the AP state people benefit from this verdict”.
Check out the post here:
