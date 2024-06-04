Watch: Darren Waller Opens Up on Divorce With Kelsey Plum and NFL Retirement Rumors With Another Cryptic Rap Song

New York Giants' tight end Darren Waller has sparked speculation with the release of a new rap song that touches on his personal and professional turmoil. As rumors swirl about his potential retirement from the NFL, Waller has turned to music to express his emotions and give fans a glimpse into his struggles.

A peek into Waller’s personal struggles

Waller's latest song comes shortly after a track that addressed his impending divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. The couple, who married in March 2023, filed for divorce in April 2024. Plum described her feelings post-divorce in a social media post, expressing her devastation and the emotional challenges she faced.

This personal turmoil has deeply influenced Waller's music, as he delved into his struggles with intimacy and the impact of his actions on those close to him.

In his new rap, Waller addressed the rumors and his challenges head-on. Lines such as "It’s hard receiving a message from God that he’s taking back what you’ve been blessed with" and "I’m foaming at the mouth they know I ain’t the one to mess with" reveal the intensity of his emotions.

This isn’t the first time he has spoken up about his personal life with music. Last month he dropped a music video that featured an actress resembling his ex-wife Kelsey Plum. Fans quickly concluded that the song was about their relationship and subsequent split.

The reaction to Waller’s music has been mixed. While some fans appreciated his efforts and find his lyrics relatable, others have offered constructive criticism.

The decision on Waller’s NFL future

Reports from ESPN's Jordan Raanan suggest that Waller will soon decide his NFL future, with many expecting him to announce his retirement before the Giants' mandatory minicamp next week. Waller’s contract with the Giants still has three years and $35.6 million remaining, but with no guaranteed money left, the team could release him with minimal financial repercussions.

His departure would necessitate adjustments for the Giants, who have already begun preparing by signing veteran tight ends Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz and drafting Penn State’s Theo Johnson.