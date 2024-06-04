Park Bo Gum reveals he's working on graduation thesis amid calls for more projects; reacts to dating rumors with Wonderland co-star Suzy

Park Bo Gum is all set to make his big-screen return with Wonderland. In this sci-fi romance, he co-stars Bae Suzy. Amid the heightened excitement about the film’s premiere, their off-screen camaraderie is giving rise to dating rumors. The actor finally shared his opinion about the speculation while also spilling details on the reason for his long on-screen absence since 2022.

Park Bo Gum says 'Suzy and I are just close friends' addressing off-screen relationship speculation

In a recent interview for his upcoming film Wonderland, Park Bo Gum addressed the dating rumors with Bae Suzy that stemmed from the stars’ chemistry in the movie sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes. Moreover, for the promotional activity, the new on-screen pair often made appearances together, channeling exceptional synergy that made fans wonder if they share a special relationship in real life too.

Regarding this, Par Bo Gum said, "I am glad that fans are viewing us in a positive way. But Suzy and I are just close friends", he addressed the question carefully while expressing his concerns about causing discomfort by reacting to such rumors.

On this day, when asked about his chemistry with Suzy, the actor replied that while delving further into the process of this film, they forged profound interactions, which ultimately helped them portray their respective characters organically.

He further stated that working alongside the Doona! actress definitely allowed deeper connections between them which goes back to their MC days together. Park Bo Gum thinks sharing insights about their on-screen characters and memorizing lines together contributes to their strong camaraderie.

Park Bo Gum dishes on reason for his long on-screen absence since 2022

During this interview, the Reply 1988 actor also dished on why he has not been active since his military discharge in 2022. The actor’s last drama was Record of Youth (2020), which he shot before enlisting for mandatory military service.

‘Even though I wasn’t on TV, I was living a busy life”, Park Bo Gum revealed that he was attending graduation school and was working on a thesis for his degree.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum marks his first on-screen appearance with Bae Suzy through the upcoming film Wonderland. The duo previously partnered up as MCs for Beaksang Arts Awards for over 6 years.

In addition, the actor is also scheduled to return to the small screen with the upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tnagereiene, where he will co-star IU.

