5 top must-watch shows to have come out in 2023 featuring Gen V, The Last of Us, and more

The year 2023 brought to us multiple hits and misses on the OTT platforms. Viewers had to bid goodbye to some of their favorite shows, like Succession and The Crown. However, newer series and surprise renewals made it bearable. Today we are taking a look at some of the most popular series that etched a permanent spot in our hearts.

Crown: Season 6

The sixth season of the iconic show The Crown was released on Netflix in two parts. The first half was released in mid-November while the second half was released on the 14th of December. The final season of the award-winning show is deeply emotional, as it shows us the last few days before Diana, Princess of Wales met with a tragic accident. It also delves deep into the trauma it inflicted on the young Prince Williams and Prince Harry. The season is set between 1997 to 2005 when Tony Blair was prime minister. The period takes us through monumental events such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, and the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. However, there are ample times when our hearts melt taking a look at the romance between a young Prince Williams and Kate Middleton as well as the wedding ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Succession: Season 5

The fifth season of Succession takes us on a journey to get a glimpse inside the lives of the ultra-rich Roy family. The comic tragedy examines their corporate decision-making as their patriarch Logan Roy is about to hand over the company to his most deserving child. His children, Shiv, Roman, and Kendall try their best at oneupmanship as they set on a path of betrayal, agony, and anger. The last season has given us some of the best one-liners and the razor-sharp wit of Logan Roy. As the season reaches its finale the tension and divide in the family keeps rising. With the sale of Waystar Royco looming over the family to a tech visionary, the siblings are anxious to see what change it would bring for them. The show has been directed by Jesse Armstrong and has won multiple Emmy Awards.

Reservation Dogs: Season 3

Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waiti, Reservation Dogs is based on the lives of four teenagers brought up in rural Oklahoma. The series gives us a look into their desperate need to leave their reservation, and how they enter a life of crime to facilitate the same. In the third and final season, parallels are drawn between the lives of the Reservation Dogs and the younger selves of the elderly in society. It is shown how the choices and events of the generation before have impacted the youngsters. As Old Man Fixico passes away, the town comes together for his funeral. The last season shows us how the characters learn important lessons on grief, change, community, and hope. Directed by filmmaker Danis Goulet, the show is shot in a 1970s art-horror style.

The Bear: Season 2

Created by Christopher Storer, the comedy-drama takes us on the journey of an award-winning Chef, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto as he returns to his hometown to manage his brother’s chaotic sandwich shop. The first season of the show had received 13 nominations at the Emmy Awards. Jeremy, who is accustomed to working in his Michelin star restaurant returns to his hometown after his brother committed suicide. He is now forced to deal with unresolved debts while working in an unruly kitchen. This also brings back the family trauma that he had been through. The new season takes us back to the fine dining restaurant he used to work at in New York, where his boss verbally abuses him. It also shows present-day clashes between Carmy and Sydney, who is hired as the sous chef. They argue on how to best run the restaurant and pay off the 300,000 dollar debt.

The Last of Us: Season 1

The HBO post-apocalyptic drama, The Last Of Us is based on the video game franchise by Naughty Dog. The show is set 20 years after a pandemic which is caused by a mass fungal infection. After getting infected, the hosts would turn into creatures very similar to zombies which led to a collapse of the society. The first season premiered in January this year and received 24 nominations at the Emmy Awards. It showed us how Joel, a smuggler is tasked with escorting Ellie, a teenager across the United States. Ellie is one of the immune citizens left in the country. Joel plays a survivor who is tormented by the pandemic and is hard of hearing due to a gunshot. On the other hand, Ellie is a 14-year-old who is immune to the Cordyceps infection, which is why she might play a huge role in creating a vaccine.

