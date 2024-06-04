Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beloved young actresses in Bollywood. This isn’t just limited to the silver screen. In fact, her fans and followers also adore her fashion game, this is especially true for her elegant ethnic wear ensembles. Sara also adores wearing printed drapes, and we’re insanely obsessed with her statement-worthy printed pieces.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom right in and have a closer look at 6 fashionably fabulous and vibrant printed sarees worn by Sara Ali Khan. After all, these head-turning ethnic ensembles are anything but ordinary. It’s about time to look for the perfect printed summer saree from the Murder Mubarak actress’ colorful and classy drape collection.

Sara Ali Khan’s trend-worthy and colorful printed saree collection:

Bright yellow printed saree:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress recently served up some sunny vibes in a stylish yellow-colored printed saree. The beautiful drape was elevated with light embroidery and a contrasting blue-hued print on the yellow base, which literally glowed.

The pretty floral-inspired elements of the saree took the whole ethnic ensemble to the next level, and we’re thoroughly obsessed with the beyond-divine and delicate piece of art.

Pretty pink floral-printed saree:

Sara had always been able to carry almost all shades with panache and confidence. This is especially true for vibrant colors. Her pretty pink saree was proof of this statement. The elegant yellow flowers printed on the bright-colored base really popped, adding a femme and fabulous appeal to the mesmerizing ethnic ensemble.

This piece was paired with a printed yellow blouse that looked just great. Its cold-shoulder-like design was also just truly delightful.

Vintage pink polka-dotted saree:

Who said vintage elegance and its appeal are dead? Sara Ali Khan recently proved the contrary in a pretty baby pink, which served an old Bollywood vibe. Its pretty multicolored polka-dotted design was also just amazing.

This was paired with a matching blouse with a deep and alluring neckline. The diva also added a vintage hairstyle, which was undoubtedly the perfect addition. What a stylish look!

Abstract black and white saree:

When it comes to embracing the indescribable power of printed sarees, nobody can do it better than the Ae Watan Mere Watan actress. The diva recently wore an exceptional black-and-white printed saree. It also had a unique blue hue at the edges, adding to the overall vibe of the drape.

She further paired this with a plain black blouse featuring an alluring neckline. The abstract print was just super versatile, making this drape perfect for every occasion.

Vibrant pink quirky printed saree:

The Kedarnath actress wore another pink ethnic wear ensemble recently, and this one took our breaths away. After all, the quirky piece mixed modern elements with ethnic design to create quite an unconventionally amazing ensemble. The bright hue of the piece also glowed against the pretty diva’s complexion.

The yellow edge of the saree elevated the whole piece, making it look all the more well-defined and beautiful. She also added statement accessories to complete this one.

Multicolored floral-inspired saree:

Have you been looking for the perfect multicolored saree to wear to the next easy-breezy summer wedding? Well, Sara Ali Khan has got you covered. The Simmba actress recently wore a stylish white-based saree that was literally amazing.

It had intricate floral work throughout the ethnic piece, with light embroidery, which literally glowed against the light background. The scalloped edges of the saree along with its plaid blouse made this piece a total must-have. She also added minimalistic accessories to complete the look.

So, are you feeling inspired to slay in pretty printed sarees for any upcoming beach wedding, destination wedding, or major celebrations in Summer 2024?

Which one of Sara Ali Khan’s incomparably stylish sarees is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

