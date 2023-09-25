The Last Of Us: Showrunner Craig Mazin confirms Season 2 will resume immediately after the WGA strike lifts

In a recent update from the world of television, it seems that fans of HBO's "The Last of Us" Season 2 will need to exercise some patience. The show's production schedule is now likely to be delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Showrunner and writer Craig Mazin shared insights into the situation, shedding light on the impact of this labor dispute on the highly anticipated series.

The Last Of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin says will resume immediately after the WGA strike is lifted

Craig Mazin, the creative mind behind The Last of Us Season 2, recently discussed the challenges the show is facing due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. While the production's below-the-line staff continues to work diligently, the actual filming of Season 2 has hit a roadblock until the writer and actor strikes are resolved.

Mazin expressed his frustration, saying, To the extent that we can keep anybody below the line working, that's fantastic. I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it's not for money.

The strikes have thrown a significant wrench into the gears of production, and the implications for the release date remain uncertain. Prior to the strikes, HBO had announced that The Last of Us Season 2 was expected to hit screens in 2025. However, with the delays caused by the strikes, this timeline may need to be reconsidered.

Scripts and storytelling commitment

Despite the strike-induced delays, Craig Mazin assured fans that the creative team is fully committed to delivering a compelling and well-crafted story. He revealed that the entire storyline for Season 2 has already been mapped out, with only the first episode's script submitted to HBO just hours before the strike commenced.

Mazin, along with co-writer Neil Druckmann, emphasized their dedication to providing viewers with satisfying narrative resolutions. Mazin explained That's very upsetting and disappointing. We don't do that. I refuse. So, when we have any kind of confusing, mysterious, or shocking story element, it's purposeful and it will be understood.

This commitment to storytelling integrity means that fans of The Last of Us can expect a satisfying and coherent narrative when the series eventually returns.

