The Last Of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Ready To Battle New Fears and Inner Demons in Season 2's First Look

HBO has released the teaser trailer for The Last of Us season 2, and fans can expect intense emotions to surface as Pedro Pascal’s Joel catches up with his personal, opulent, and gruesome past details, which also include Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey.

The storyline of the upcoming season will pick up right where the first season left off. The trio of Joel, Ellie, and Tommy will tell the plot ahead after surviving a major apocalypse at the end of the last few episodes.

As for the plot of the new season of The Last of Us, the official synopsis of the series reads, “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

For the cast members of the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning show, Pascal, Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna will be joined by Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright.

According to media reports, Catherine O’Hara will likely appear in the series.

The first season of The Last of Us broke multiple records and became the most-watched season in history. The first bundle of episodes was released in 2023, leaving fans wanting more of Pascal and Bella Ramsey onscreen.

Furthermore, the show went on to receive eight Emmy nominations, including Pascal and Ramsey’s, for their brilliant performances in the first season.

The show is written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who have also come on board as the producers. The episodes of the first season were directed by Bruce Straley and Druckmann. As for the executive producers, Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells have funded the HBO series.

Apart from the first preview, the makers of The Last of Us have also released three exclusive posters of the lead characters, including Joel, Ellie, and Abby. The new season's release date has not been announced yet, but it is confirmed to drop in 2025.

