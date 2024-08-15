THIS Cast Member From The Last Of Us Had ‘Extra Security’ During Season Two Filming; Check Out DETAILS

After attaining strong viewership in the first season, The Last Of Us got picked up for season 2 with new additions to the cast. Isabela Merced, who joined as Dina, spilled beans on one of the co-stars—Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abbey.

During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that Denver was provided extra security during filming because her character is the most hated character of the show, and fans forget the difference between fiction and reality.

“There are people that actually genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person. Just a reminder, not a real person,” Merced said. “ And so Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

Apart from Merced and Denver, The Last Of Us season 2 cast is joined by Young Mazino as Jesse. Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie will hop on to a new adventure as they traverse a post-apocalyptic version of the U.S. The show is based on the highly acclaimed Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name.

The first season earned great reviews from critics and viewers alike, especially because of the brilliance of co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman in effortlessly bringing the world of video games into live action.

Although nothing has been revealed about the upcoming season if it sticks to the video game sequel, a major plot twist is awaiting for fans. Potential season two spoilers ahead! In the game, Abbey (Denver) kills Joel (Pascal), and the story turns into Ellie’s (Ramsey) quest for revenge. However, if Joel is your favorite character, there’s good news!

The show creators have previously hinted that they might not adapt every single aspect of the game, which gives hope. But they have confirmed that revenge will be a prominent theme in the upcoming season. Whatever the new season has in store, it might create division amongst fans who want the show to be a precise adaptation of the game and those who hope the key plot isn’t included.

The Last Of Us season 2 will be released sometime in 2025.