The Little Mermaid: Melissa McCarthy defends Ursula, says she 'always loved her' and calls her 'misunderstood'

American actress Melissa McCarthy played the sea witch Ursula in the 2023 musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid. A live-action adaptation of the animated version, the film starring Halle Bailey, released on May 26, 2023, and was a highly-anticipated and massively debated project. The 52-year-old actress thinks the villain is nothing but a misunderstood character. Continue reading to know what McCarthy shared about her thoughts regarding Ursula.

Melissa McCarthy defends Ursula, says The Little Mermaid villain is 'misunderstood'

During the latest episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones, McCarthy defended the sea witch and said that she feels Ursula felt betrayed by her family and that her villainy and confidence are just facades to hide her pain and loneliness. The host said that he couldn't help but feel for Ursula after watching The Little Mermaid as she was banished to a dark corner of the ocean with no one to hang out with except her eels and asked for her take on the character.

McCarthy responded, "Oh my God, I think she's totally misunderstood. I always loved her and thought she is -- going back to Michael Harney, like 'What's her armor?' and her armor is the make-up, and the hair, and the attitude, but it's to kind of cover up for her loneliness. She feels betrayed by her family, and her isolation, it's like, yes, somebody's bark is really bad but why are they doing that?" She added that playing those two sides, she "kind of fell in love."

As per the 2023 film The Little Mermaid, Ursula is the younger sibling of King Triton, who was banished from Atlantica for 15 years because she used black magic. This wasn't in the original animated version but was an inspiration from the 2008 Broadway stage production of The Little Mermaid. Previously, McCarthy and Javier Bardem, who plays Triton, have said that they would love to be a part of a Triton and Ursula prequel spin-off.

During a conversation with Screen Rant, Bardem and McCarthy talked about how they are hoping for it to come true. The 54-year-old Spanish actor said, "I'm asking for a spin-off of Ursula. What are you waiting for?" McCarthy then added, "Yes. Come on! Siblings. Call it Squiblings. Squiblings!" Bardem chimed in excitedly, "And then because we are siblings we could have a Christmas party seeing what I'm having some dinner with her." The actress concluded, "It writes itself, Disney, come on. Yes, are you kidding?"

