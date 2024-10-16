The Monkey TEASER Out: What Happens When Twins Hal And Bill Encounter A Cursed Toy? Watch

The trailer for the supernatural horror film The Monkey, based on Stephen King's short story of the same name and featuring The White Lotus actor Theo James, has been released. Directed by Osgood Perkins, known for "Longlegs," the movie revolves around twin brothers Bill and Hal, who, after discovering an abandoned monkey toy in their father's attic, experience a series of terrifying events.

After witnessing a series of gruesome deaths, the brothers abandon the toy and move on in their lives, but the aftereffects linger. Apart from James — who portrays twin brothers Bill and Hal — the cast also includes She-Hulk fame Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Laura Mennell, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Corin Clark and Schitt’s Creek’s Sarah Levy.

The trailer begins with a tease of the cursed monkey toy as a nameless narrator says, “For the longest time there was nothing, then it appeared, a beast not from the earth.” The controller of the toy can control life and death. Whenever the absurd toy strikes those who deserve it, those who don’t, and everyone in between, the results are always “really f**ked up” deaths.

Bizzare things occur in glimpses throughout the trailer, including a woman on the run with a burning stroller, a girl bleeding from her eyes, a person with a flaming head, and lastly, James finding a broken toe in his mouth. When a voice asks, “Everything ok up there?” James replies, “Yeah, everything’s fine,” while drenched in blood and holding the toe.

Advertisement

Perkins is known for delivering compelling films, especially in the horror genre. His last film in the genre was the 2020 film Gretel & Hansel and, most recently, Longlegs, released on July 12, 2024. The filmmaker also serves as a writer on The Monkey, with James Wan, Michael Clear, Dave Caplan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson serving as producers.

The film, produced by the co-creator of hit horror films like Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun, and M3GAN, will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.