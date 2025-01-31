The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron Returns to Action with Star-Studded Cast; Here's Everything We Know
Charlize Theron returns in Netflix's The Old Guard 2 five years after her first comic book movie. Read on to find out the details, including the cast, and what to expect from the action-packed sequel.
Netflix has given a release date to The Old Guard 2, half a decade after the original film first landed on the service. The sequel with Charlize Theron will lead an immortal mercenary team and land on July 2, 2025.
Theron's long-awaited follow-up encountered reshoots, a shake-up in leadership at Netflix, and industry-wide strikes in 2023. It is directed by Victoria Mahoney, while the first part was helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
Accompanying the announcement, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes teaser showing Theron working through intense stunts, including a knife fight and a daring helicopter sequence.
The filming of The Old Guard 2 had reportedly wrapped back in 2022, but then the production hit a roadblock because Netflix underwent internal restructuring. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes did not help either, as reshoots were held up from finishing on time.
The original Old Guard was a hit for Netflix. However, its sequel will now arrive five years later, thereby tackling high anticipation.
The upcoming movie's official description reads, "Andy [Theron] leads immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening their group. They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity."
The Old Guard 2's cast includes Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding, Marwan Kenzari, and Matthias Schoenaerts. It will premiere on Netflix on July 2, 2025.
'It's A Really Important Film...': Charlize Theron Sheds Light On Old Guard 2 And Why Sequel Got Delayed