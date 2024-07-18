'It's A Really Important Film...': Charlize Theron Sheds Light On Old Guard 2 And Why Sequel Got Delayed

Netflix’s Old Guard had all the action movie fanatics highly impressed, and hoping for a sequel. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, its lead, has come forward to talk about the next entry in the action-packed franchise. The South African actress has also revealed why this highly anticipated film is facing delays, making the fans wait even more.

Charlize Theron about Old Guard 2

Old Guard 2 happens to be a movie that is eagerly awaited by its fans. While Netflix earned huge profits with its first entry, the sequel is facing delays for some peculiar reasons, about which Charlize Theron has come forward talking.

As per Devdiscourse, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress mentioned that this next entry, for which the action fans are eagerly waiting, had wrapped up its production around two years ago.

She then went on to add that, because of Netflix’s leadership shift, the movie is being delayed. The actress also stated that the film is yet to be released due to subsequent post-production issues.

The Snow White and the Huntsman star added to her words that the whole process of post-production got stuck due to a changeover at Netflix. She maintained that they were five months into the process when it halted.

Further explaining, she added that the actors' and writers' strikes too became the reason behind the film’s delay.

Even though the movie has been delayed, Charlize Theron seems all hyped up for the film to be seen by her fans.

Talking about it, the Atomic Blonde star mentioned that she only wanted to do a sequel “if we could make it amazing,” adding that she loves her upcoming film.

The actress also stated, “It will come out soon... It's a really important film to us.”

Charlize Theron had led the previous entry playing the role of Andy. The project was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and was released in 2020.

About Old Guard 2

Based on the comic book series written by Greg Rucka, Old Guard 2 happens to be one of the movies that bring along a fantasy tale that even has a lot of action.

The comic book series was illustrated by Leandro Fernandez. Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Victoria Mahoney.

The film will even focus on returning cast members as well as welcome new and acclaimed actors, such as the legendary Uma Thurman as well as Henry Golding.

