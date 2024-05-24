The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 14 Casting: Find Out Who Is Returning And Who Is Not

With both new and returning cast members, season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is anticipated to begin production in the spring.

Starring in the final season of the Bravo hit, which concluded in March, were newcomers Annemarie Wiley, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards.

Kyle's challenges and changes in RHOBH season 13 and 14

Fans have been waiting for proof that Kyle, the final member of the original cast, has committed to holding a diamond once more. Losing her childhood best friend Lorene, Kyle struggled in season 13 as her coworkers questioned her decision to give up alcohol, her weight reduction (which she claimed was caused by Ozempic), and her marital problems.

US Weekly revealed in July 2023 that after twenty years of marriage, Kyle and her estranged spouse, Mauricio Umansky, had split up. Kyle mentioned that it could be wise to put the program on hold to take a mental health vacation once the season concluded in March.

The depths of Kyle's RHOBH journey

Kyle explained that filming was especially challenging for her since she was juggling personal issues in her marriage. She decided to keep these things off-camera to protect her daughters from any potential harm.

When her other cast members questioned her honesty, Kyle felt betrayed since she believed she had been truthful with them. She felt deceived by those she had trusted, and their demands were bewildering.

Kyle describes this as one of the darkest moments of her life. On a brief visit on an episode of RHOBH airing in Season 13, Jennifer had lunch with Sutton. In Season 14, she is scheduled to make a comeback as a "friend."

