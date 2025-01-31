The Recruit Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Noah Centineo's Character Become 'Reckless'? Creator of Show Explains

Spoiler alert for The Recruit season 2.

The second season of Netflix's beloved thriller spy series concluded on a high note after Noah Centineo's character, Owen Hendricks, was successful in completing his deadly mission. Owen teams up with NIS agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo) — last season's mysterious graymailer — Lester (Colton Dunn), and Owen's love interest Yoo Jin (Shin Do-hyun) for the mission.

The group arrives at a dangerous Russian town, Vladivostok, to rescue Jang Kyun's pregnant wife from under the noses of Russian intelligence who abducted her. Owen turns on his hero mode and single-handedly manages to jump off a yacht, kill a soldier on a houseboat, survive a shoot-out, and save Jang's wife, Nan Hee.

However, after the fiasco subsides, the couple finds themselves at a crossroads. Owen suggests two options, the CIA could declare the couple dead, allowing them to start a new life elsewhere, or they could send back Jang to Korea where he'd be tried for treason.

Jang chooses the first option, but that doesn’t come so easily; first, he must give all the secrets of South Korean intelligence to Owen in exchange for freedom. Speaking to Tudum, Yoo and Centineo admit that the scene was more than just cold manipulation.

The recruiter officially becomes a recruiter and as for Jang Kyun, there’s a fresh start on the horizon. “Owen is more so giving someone safe harbor in return for secrets. So, it’s slightly less of a conflicting force,” Centineo said of his character.

No matter what’s next for the show, it’s evident that Owen is not leaving the intelligence game anytime soon. Show creator Alexi Hawley confirmed that it isn’t over for Centineo’s character yet and teased what’s in store for him in the future. “He’s now going to have to deal with being the hero. Will that make him more reckless?” Hawley insinuated.

The Recruit season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.