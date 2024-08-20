The Room Next Door TEASER: What Happens When Julianne Moore And Tilda Swinton Reunite As Estranged Friends In Pedro Almodóvar First English Feature?

The legends have taken the stage as Tilda Swinton and Julliane Moore have come forth as reuniting estranged friends in Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door. A latest teaser was recently released, that depicted some really epic scenes and shots.

In the teaser of The Room Next Door, we can see the pure talent of Pedro Almodóvar, who is making his English-language debut through the aforementioned movie. Moreover, the whole teaser that was released on August 20, 2024, gives its viewers feelings of a lot of emotions, enriched by a bitter-sweet symphony.

Talking about the movie, the project is set to make a debut this month at the Venice Film Festival before its US premiere at the New York Film Festival.

While the trailer looks to be very simple, it surely depicts an intense and intriguing storyline that the audience is already craving to watch on screen.

The movie in the talk here is adapted from a novel called What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez.

If you are already interested by the description, do watch the teaser below.

As per the official synopsis of the movie, The Room Next Door, Ingrid and Martha are the two leads in the movie who once were close friends, when they were young and happened to work together at the same magazine.

However, when Ingrid went on to pursue her career as an autofiction novelist, her friend Martha became a war reporter. Their career choices eventually separated them both in the further circumstances of life.

After years of being apart, they finally crossed paths again. Life had its own plans for them, creating a situation that was both intense and unexpectedly heartwarming.

Through the look of the teaser, it looks like the movie will be taking place during a snowy winter. This is when Tilda Swinton who plays the role of Martha is shown to be at a hospital. However we are soon taken into a tropical environment, and at the home of Ingrid, what seems to be by the looks of the teaser.

The character of Ingird is played by Julianne Moore.

Besides The Lost World: Jurassic Park actress and Tilda Swinton, the film will even star Alessandro Nivola, John Turturro, and Juan Diego Botto. The movie is by Sony Picture Classics and is directed by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

