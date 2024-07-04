The Royal Family Doesn't Vote In The U.K. Elections? Find Out Here

The UK has a big day coming up. On July 4, 2024, UK citizens are gearing up to cast votes to elect their new Prime Minister. As the whole UK would cast votes, the Royal Family would also vote for a new Prime Minister. As reported by People, the Royal Family doesn’t cast a vote as they remain neutral. However, King Charles would appoint the new Prime Minister as the monarch, but he and the rest of the family didn’t have a vote in the race.

The Royal Family will not cast a vote in the U.K. elections

The British royal family will not vote on July 4, 2024, but citizens in the United Kingdom will. On May 22, 2024, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the upcoming general election. Citizens in the United Kingdom will elect all 650 members of the House of Commons, and the party with the most seats will form the next government. Its leader will be serving as Prime Minister.

Though King Charles determines new prime ministers, According to People, he and other royal family members do not vote in the election. That's because the royals remain politically neutral in all affairs. Regardless of the political party in power, the British Monarch and Parliament must collaborate to keep things running properly.

The monarch and other royals must communicate with foreign leaders, regardless of political affiliation. As a result, the royal family does not vote or publicly express their political beliefs. Speaking Sunak, he would remain in office if the Conservatives won. But Keir Starmer will take over as premier if the Labour Party wins.

Is it illegal for the Royal Family to cast a vote?

With upcoming elections coming up in the United Kingdom's, one might wonder what would happen if the Royal Family members cast a vote. Is it an illegal matter? Well, no, it’s not illegal for a Royal Family member to vote.

As reported by People, Robert Blackburn, a constitutional law professor at King's College London, stated, "The King and active members of the royal family can legally cast a vote in the general elections on a similar foundation as other qualified citizens. But in practice, do not do so for obvious causes.”

The constitutional law professor stated that the royal family shouldn’t cast a vote, particularly as it would cause an uproar of speculation in the press and infringe on the constitutional demand. They maintain strict party political impartiality. Meanwhile, working members of the royal family, such as Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, are not eligible to vote; others who do not hold a formal position may. However, it is uncertain how many do.

