How Meghan And Harry's Potential Royal Return Could Create Major Issues For King Charles; Explained

Ever since Prince Harry and the former actress Meghan Markle united in a marriage, there has been a feud with the Royals. Their strained relationship with the Royals started in 2020 when they stepped down from taking royal responsibilities. The controversial stepping-down situation is infamously known as Megxit.

Soon the monarchs and the Sussexes’ relationship turned sour. However, over the years, there have been a lot of speculations about reconciliation. Recently, reports surfaced that King Charles might invite Harry and Meghan along with the kids to their Balmoral Palace to give them another chance at reuniting. This means they might return to the royal customs. Now, whether this will happen or not, time will tell but as per the Royal Correspondent, this might not be good idea.

Harry and Meghan’s return might pose a threat to King Charles

In an interview with GB News, the Royal Correspondent, Cameron Walker talked about the pros and cons of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK. He said, "In terms of the Windsor family, perhaps there's a situation where — if there's a lot of reconciling and a lot of talking — they could come to some kind of agreement or, at least, be a bit more civil than perhaps they have been in the last few years. In terms of becoming working members of the royal family again, I don't think it would be up to King Charles — look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic."

Cameron further continued, "Let's just talk about the UK for now. They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare, at the very bottom... of the Royal Family - apart from Prince Andrew, who's slightly below them. That's a big problem because if they become working members of the Royal Family again, it's taxpayers — it's us as the public — who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it."

Advertisement

Meghan Markle won’t be comfortable to return?

As per Cameron, even if Prince Harry wants to return and reconcile his feud with his family, Meghan Markle might not want to leave California. Talking about it, he said that he thinks Meghan won’t like to become a part of the working Royal family member as she disliked it last time. He added that he feels sad for Prince Harry who had to leave his nearest and dearest people even though there have been video calls to Montecito.

Cameron Walker explained how Prince William and Princess Kate have the right to decide whether Harry and Meghan should return as working Royals, and that King Charles has to consider their decision as well if he’s the one to declare their return. The royal editor continued, "I think there's a clear difference between King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales because there is some bond still between Harry and his father."

Advertisement

Well, what do you think will happen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future?

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Introduces American Riviera Orchard With Rosé Wine: Discover The Reason Why