Prince Harry Fears Bringing Meghan Markle And Children To UK Due To Security Concerns; Report

Prince Harry reportedly intends for a family visit to the UK but that won’t be possible until he restores his taxpayer-funded security. The Duke of Sussex dreads bringing Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet to his homeland after settling in the United States for years.

Prince Harry is concerned about his family’s safety

The news comes amid Prince Harry, 39, deep in the ongoing legal battle of winning back taxpayer-funded security for him and his family with their potential UK visit on the horizon, per the Independent.

Though he and Meghan Markle, 42, stepped back as working royals in 2020, the royal couple is unwilling to compromise on their safety after the British Royal family cut their security.

Cameron Walker, GB News’ royal correspondent pondered over Prince Harry’s dismay and said, “He doesn’t feel his family is safe when they’re in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.” He concluded that this could possibly be the reason why the Duke is wary of bringing Markle, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to the UK.

“He can’t guarantee, he would say he can’t guarantee their safety,” Cameron added.

Prince Harry is contemplating visiting the UK to reportedly mend relations with the British Royal family, especially, his father King Charles, and brother Prince William.

Earlier, reports surfaced that he was searching for permanent residence in the UK that indicated his plans to return to the nation.

The Duke and his family resided in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle before their royal exit in 2020, after which they moved to California.

Why is Prince Harry determined to restore taxpayer-funded security?

Prince Harry’s determination to legally restore his British taxpayer-funded security has caught wide attention. Despite his case against the Home Office being dismissed by a High Court a couple of times, the royal is firm in his resolve.

He had issued a challenge to the court’s decision after his request for security in the UK was rejected, per BBC.

Regardless, the High Court ruled in favor of their former decision once again and dismissed Prince Harry’s case in February, further denying him permission to challenge the decision in a higher court in April.

However, the Court of Appeal has announced they will hear the Spare author’s challenge after his attorneys wrote an application to the court.

Prince Harry’s legal battle of restoring a different degree of funded security has been long going on since 2020. Soon after the royal couple’s royal exit, the Home Office decided to downgrade his level of personal security in the UK. The decision was taken by the Royal VIP Executive Committee, Ravec, per BBC.

To add context to the royal couple’s distress, Markle had frankly talked about feeling unsafe inside their own home in Montecito, California, soon after their personal security was revoked, in the 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. The former actress had described frantically checking their doors were locked at night and being concerned for their children's safety, per the documentary.

