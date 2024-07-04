The Sandman Season 2: Game Of Thrones' Joffrey, Jack Gleeson & Others Join Cast

The Sandman saga is once again back in production. The fan-favorite DC Comics adaptation is adding new cast members to its already star-studded exciting line-up for the much-awaited second season.

The upcoming fantasy episodes are adapted from Neil Gaiman's renowned graphic novel, which made its debut over 35 years ago. At last, the identities of Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal, the members of the Endless family, have come out of the Check them out.

About The Sandman

Based on Gaiman’s 1989-1996 comic book of the same name, the Netflix show narrates the story of the titular character, Dream aka Morpheus. With Tom Sturridge in the lead role and Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, and Patton Oswalt in supporting parts, The Sandman is a television series developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg.

The series first premiered in August 2022 on Netflix. After receiving positive reviews from critics and fans, the show was renewed for a second season in November last year when it completed exactly 35 years of the comic. “35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman comic was released. This week, The Sandman officially restarts production. Good things are coming,” wrote Gaiman on Instagram.

Game of Thrones's evil King Joffrey’s role in The Sandman

The streaming giant has announced a bunch of new cast members joining the upcoming second season of The Sandman. One of the most notable among them is a new evil part for Jack Gleeson, who is best known for portraying HBO's Game of Thrones's evil King Joffrey.

In the upcoming season, Gleesen is set to play a hobgoblin character named Puck, who is “a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement.”

The brand new cast members of The Sandman Season 2

The Sandman Season 2 stars Clive Russell, who plays the role of Brynden Tully in GOT, in anew character to be introduced in this season. He will play Loki’s blood brother and the father of Thor, Odin. He is described as “a longtime ally of Dream’s, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök.”

The line-up includes Freddie Fox, best known for his performance in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He is set to play the god of chaos, Loki, who is described as “a charming, seductive shapeshifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted.”

Next on the line is Ruairi O'Connor, best known for his role in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, set to play Orpheus. The only child of Dream and the muse, Calliope, Orpheus is “an idealistic, romantic, young man – and very much his father’s son – until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love.”

The upcoming season has also roped in The Witcher: Blood Origin fame Laurence O'Fuarain to play the role of the storm god, Thor. The streaming giant described the character as “brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites – for food and drink, for battle, and for sex.”

Others include Ann Skelly (The Nevers) to play Nuala, Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) to play Cluracan, Indya Moore (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) as Wanda, and Steve Coogan (Despicable Me franchise) to lend his voice to Barnabas, among others.

