The Sandman Season 2 Introduces Norse Gods Thor, Loki, Odin And Several Banquets Featuring Exciting New Characters

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct.

Netflix rolled out an intriguing first look of The Sandman season 2 based on Neil Gaiman’s DC graphic novel. With a sneak peek revealing Norse Gods Thor, Loki, and Odin, the upcoming season is set to tackle the ‘Season of Mists’ storyline. Gwendoline Christie, who plays Lucifer, abdicates Hell's throne with Dream (Morpheus) in charge. This act leads to hell being split over, and many immortals vying to take over with hopes that Dream will give the key to them.

In the featurette, Thor (Laurence O’Fuarain), Loki (Freddie Fox), and Odin (Clive Russell) appear to be attending a banquet that Dream throws. As per Variety, executive producer and showrunner Allan Heinberg defines the banquet as something Dream hosts “for all the visiting deities and gods and fairies."

The Season 2 new cast members include new actors Ruairi O’Connor as Dream’s son Orpheus, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, the dog, Jack Gleeson as Puck, and Indya Moore as Wanda. Along with it, Dream's siblings make an appearance in this season, namely, Destiny (Adrian Lester), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), Death (Kirby), Prodigal (Barry Sloane), as well as the twins Desire and Despair played by Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston respectively, as they all attend the chaotic family dinner.

The featurette also includes interviews with Tom Sturridge, Allan Heinberg, Kirby, and director Jamie Childs. However, Neil Gaiman is not shown in the clip.

Gaiman has recently faced allegations of sexual misconduct which he has refuted. Following the accussations several screen adaptations of Neil Gaiman’s works have been paused from production or cancelled, such as Dead Boy Detectives, Good Omens, Graveyard Book,and more.

However, Warner Bros. TV's The Sandman season 2 still has the green light and is slated for a 2025 release on Netflix. The official description of the show reads, "In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a writer in desperate need of inspiration cross paths with Morpheus." With the first episode of the series airing in August 5, 2022, the show instanstly ranked number 1 in Netflix's Top 10 shows globally.