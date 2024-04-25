The Tortured Poets Department: How To Listen To Track-By-Track Commentary By Taylor Swift?

Amazon Music introduced a special album experience where Taylor Swift provides commentary on each track.

By Aaradhya Arora
Published on Apr 24, 2024  |  04:43 PM IST |  3K
The Tortured Poets Department: Dive Deeper With Track-By-Track Commentary By Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift from the music video of Fortnight (PC: YouTube)

After spending the entire weekend diving deep into Taylor Swift's extensive 31-track album The Tortured Poets Department, the singer herself has kindly stepped forward to provide Swifties with some extra insight.

On April 22, Amazon Music introduced a special album experience where Taylor Swift provides commentary on each track, woven throughout the album's songs. Swifties can enjoy the album with Taylor's full commentary by saying, "Alexa, I’m a member of The Tortured Poets Department," or by using the Amazon Music app.

Taylor swift from The Tortured Poets Department

Describing the first single, Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, Swift explains, that the song exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album. One of which being fatalism — longing, pining away, lost dreams. She thinks that it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you, it’s ruining my life.’ These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It’s that kind of album.

Taylor Swift spoke about another track that her fans have noticed which is Clara Bow, Swift shared that it was inspired by her own experiences in the entertainment industry and the common practice of comparing and pitting female artists against each other. She explained, Clara Bow is a song that she wrote as a commentary on what she has witnessed in the industry over the years. She said she remember being a little kid sitting in record labels trying to land a deal.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

The label would tell her that she reminded them of someone else, and then they'd say something negative about them. It's like they were saying, she could be the new replacement for this other woman who's already done great things. She added that's how society often teaches women to see themselves.

Her collaboration with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, Florida!!! is said to be inspired by true crime.

The singer's 11th studio album quickly became the most streamed album on Amazon Music on its first day on Friday. It also sold a whopping 1.4 million copies on its first day of release in the U.S.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Creates History; Crosses One Billion Streams On Spotify In A Week

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aaradhya Arora

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: Billboard
Advertisement

Latest Articles