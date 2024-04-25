Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Creates History; Crosses One Billion Streams On Spotify In A Week

Taylor Swift is living her wildest dreams as she continues to break the records!

The colossal pop star has garnered a swarm of dedicated fans with her genius musicality and lyricism. Swift's previous album, Midnight, held the last record for the highest stream on the app. However, her album TTPD became the first-ever album to cross billion streams in a week.

Taylor Swift has yet another record-breaking album

The music platform Spotify announced on Wednesday that the Maroon singer’s latest album became the most streamed on the app in a week.

“On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 Billion streams since release,” Spotify shared on X

So here are the facts: The previous record holder of the highest streams, Midnights, had 700,000 streams in a week. TTPD crossed 300 million streams on its release day and has now surpassed the billion mark within a week.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking streak

Is anyone keeping count? Because it's gonna be long! With her latest album, she broke the record for most streams in a day. The vinyl version of the album sold 700,000 copies on its release day—another record broken.

The song Fortnight featuring Post Malone became the most streamed song on its release day, and the music video had 34M views in four days. Lastly, Swift became the artist with the most streams in a single day on Spotify.

That’s just one album! Her long list of records throughout her discography would likely turn into an essay on her achievements!