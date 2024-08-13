The Union Actress Halle Berry Reveals Daughter's Reaction After She Introduced Her To Co-Star Mark Wahlberg: 'I Got Cool Points...'

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are teaming up for their upcoming spy action comedy-thriller film The Union. Berry plays Roxanne in the project, while Wahlberg portrays Mike. The actress recently revealed how her daughter was thrilled after she introduced her to Wahlberg, sharing that she loves his 2015 buddy comedy film Daddy's Home.

Halle Berry recently attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Union in Los Angeles, where she spoke with PEOPLE magazine about the project. Berry also revealed how she earned "cool points" from her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shared with ex-Gabriel Aubry after she met her co-star Mark Wahlberg.

The Moonfall actress said, "Well, I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark because she loves Daddy's Home," before revealing that it's one of her "favorite movies." Berry added that when she met the Ted movie actor, it was the "first time" in her "whole career" that her daughter thought she was "cool" for knowing someone famous. She said that Nahla had never said anything like that before, but her daughter happened to be a "big fan" of Wahlberg.

During her candid conversation with the outlet, Berry also discussed the advice she would offer her children Nahla Ariela and son Maceo-Robert if they pursue a career in Hollywood like her. The actress told the publication that she would encourage her kids to do it the same way she did, without relying on "nepotism," saying that she had to learn everything from the ground up and would expect them to do the same.

Berry added that her children would need to pay their 'dues, learn a craft, work hard,' and make it on their own, emphasizing that this way, their achievements would truly belong to them, "Nobody takes it away. That's what they would have to do."



Meanwhile, Julian Farino's The Union will premiere on Netflix on August 16, 2024. According to the official logline, the movie follows Mike, a construction worker in New Jersey, whose high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Berry), returns to his life and recruits him for a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that puts them back together "into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way."

Alongside Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, the film also features Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, J. K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Alice Lee, and Lorraine Bracco, among others.