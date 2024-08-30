The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Shares Production Update; Deets Here

Stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride announced The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has officially started filming of Season 3 in Madrid. The news was conveyed in a brand way. The social media pages of the franchise had shared videos of themselves in costumes and addressed fans as 'Amigos'. Reedus felt happy to shoot season 3 in Spain.

McBride further stated, "Vamos! Let's go, Vamos!" and then playfully pushed Reedus out of the frame.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, along with executive producer Greg Nicotero and showrunner David Zabel, came together on July 26 at Hall H to celebrate the continuation of the series.

Reedus confirmed that McBride was not featured in season 1 due to filming location. He said, "It's interesting shooting this show outside of Georgia. We sort of picked up these two characters and we recreated the world around them. So to watch Melissa come to Europe to kickass? I've been waiting." The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon followed the titular character as he woke up on a beach in Marseille. It was set after the events of The Walking Dead Season 11. Here, a nun gave him a task to escort Laurent, who was a French boy believed to be an extraordinarily empathetic messiah, to Northern France.

Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Darly left for a treacherous journey. They faced burner zombies, a ruthless nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol will premiere on September 29 in the US, with a UK release in October. Further details can be found in our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order and explore.

