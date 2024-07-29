The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Gets Season 3 Renewal Ahead of Upcoming Season 2

AMC recently announced the renewal of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol for a third season, just two months before the premiere of its second season. In the spinoff of the renowned zombie apocalypse series, we will see Norman Reedus, along with Melissa McBride, reprising her role as Carol. In search of Daryl, Carol started her journey through the desolate landscapes of France. At San Diego Comic-Con, the announcement was made, and both Reedus and McBride were present to promote the series.

Deadline reported that production of the third season will start next month. Even the film location will change from France to Madrid, Spain—a shift Reedus recently teased to fans. The series earned high ratings last year, proving that AMC's decision to renew the series was a calculated one, and AMC continued to captivate audiences! On Friday, at a Comic-Con panel, a trailer for season 2 of the series was released. It was attended by Reedus and McBride, accompanied by David Zabel, executive producer Greg Nicotero, and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, who played the role of Laurent.

McBride is excited for Daryl Dixon's move to Spain in Season 3

Soon after the end of the final episode of The Walking Dead, season 1 started with Daryl on the road and finding a purpose. Near the coast of Maine, he encountered trouble and got aboard a ship bound for France. From there, he escaped and joined a group of survivors in Paris. The season ended with Daryl's plan to stay in France instead of getting back home. But Carol was still on his trail and determined to find him. In the second season trailer, we saw them struggle with both human and zombie adversaries and it ended with a teaser of their reunion.

Advertisement

McBride showed a lot of excitement about the show's move to Spain during a recent statement revealing the announcement of the third season's renewal. He said, "I'm really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they've ever known... There's still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming season 2 and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel's storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks. Such excitement looking forward!"

Revealing the other Walking Dead spinoffs

Before the final episode of The Walking Dead aired in November 2022, production started on three new spinoffs. It expanded the franchise and actors explored new narratives from the original series. In June 2023, The Walking Dead: Dead City was premiered. We found Maggie (Lauren Cohan) encountering Negan ( Jeffrey Dean Morgan) during her search for her kidnapped son in New York City.

Advertisement

In September 2023, Daryl Dixon premiered The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and brought back Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Dania Gurira), and premiered in February 2024. So far, Dead City was renewed for a second season but the future of The Ones Who Lives was still unknown.

Upcoming Season 2 of Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on September 29

This series followed three earlier spinoffs. In 2015, Fear The Walking Dead was premiered in 2015 and ended in its eighth season in October 2023. In the fourth season, we saw Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Lennie James. In 2022, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond premiered and lasted for two seasons. It turned out to be a victim of poor ratings and underrated response from fans. In 2022, Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series, premiered with six episodes. So far, no new episodes have been announced.

On September 29, 2024, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol will premiere its second season on AMC and AMC+.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Teases Release Date And New Look Featuring Norman Reedus And Melissa McBride