The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live; Pollyanna McIntosh And Seth Gilliam Talks About Surprise Cameo And Violent Twist

Across The Walking Dead, timelines and characters cross paths frequently. Thanks to the numerous Walking Dead spinoffs, there’s plenty of opportunity to do so, and the showrunners haven’t shied away from having characters merge throughout the different storylines.

As such, we’ve had a few familiar faces appear in the latest Walking Dead series, The Ones Who Live. Jadis, Bailey, and Aiden have all shown up with some staying longer than others, and it’s expected that it won’t stop there.

Pollyanna McIntosh and Seth Gilliam talks about surprise cameo and twists

The Walking Dead: Ones Who Live reintroduced one of the mothership series’ most enduring figures: Father Gabriel, the once-cowardly preacher turned warrior-leader of Alexandria, played by Seth Gilliam.

On the other hand, the spinoff also removed one of the franchise’s other most enduring figures from the board: Jadis, aka Anne, aka Jadis Stokes of the CRM, played by Pollyanna McIntosh. Having appeared in three different versions of The Walking Dead in a variety of antagonistic roles, McIntosh’s erstwhile leader of the Garbage People is now in the heap herself, though, not without putting up as much resistance as humanly possible.

“She died by a bed on the head, an axe wound, a car crash, a walker and Rick’s gun,” McIntosh told The Hollywood Reporter as she counts out the myriad ways Jadis suffers in her final episode. “Yeah. Boy. She sure dies for a long time!”

Jadis' end is marked by flashbacks and a return to Alexandria, where she meets Father Gabriel, her former lover and confidant. They engage in annual meetings, where the preacher accepts Jadis' confessions and allows her to be herself, allowing her to fully embrace her past. The story is framed around her journey.

“It’s like the comedy, Same Time Next Year,” Gilliam told THR about his return, which resolves the brief but intense relationship between Gabriel and Jadis from the early going of The Walking Dead season nine. “He was very much left in the lurch and, even if it was brief, it was extremely intense and fast moving. There was some unfinished business.”

Gilliam claimed that Gabriel was still close enough for him to access in case he's called back into action. He believes music plays a significant role in his character development, and his scenes with Jadis rely on the famous song Torn, made famous by Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 version.

“Seth always works with music,” said McIntosh, “and I think in this song, it’s relevant.” For her part, the actress had her own playlist, which includes Down by the River by Milky Chance and Little Girl Gone by Chinchilla. “She’s just always holding onto so much, especially in those scenes with Gabriel. Even the knowledge that Rick is not dead is this huge thing she’s holding onto.”

In the modern-day storyline, Jadis is going out of her way to make sure Rick is actually dead. She hunts down Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) and decides to put the two of them down once and for all, resulting in the myriad bloody steps toward her eventual death. According to McIntosh, Jadis’ death was a surprise, if not a huge one.

“I found out I’d be popping my clogs about a week into being in New Jersey,” she stated. “But I knew about five months before I left the flagship show, about four-and-a-half years ago now, that we were going to make this. In the interim, [showrunner] Scott Gimple texted me one day and asked if I’d want to be in The World Beyond. I thought that was fun, let’s do more with Jadis! But it ended up being very lucky that I had the time to be on that show, because it helped inform this world in new ways.”

But when she found out about Jadis’ fate, McIntosh had one question, ‘What do I have to do not to die?’” The actress made it clear, “This is part of the deal with Walking Dead. And, what fun to get to do it on that show? Because they’re just so good at making you question a character and really go deep with the nuance of the grays amongst the black and white of humanity. They didn’t disappoint with how they brought me down.”

A brief and the cast of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series created by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln for AMC. It is set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, with Lincoln, Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles. The Ones Who Live is the sixth spin-off and overall seventh television series in The Walking Dead franchise.

The main cast of the series are;

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes / Anne

The recurring cast members are;

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

The guest cast members are;

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor

Frankie Quiñones as Esteban Garcia

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Erin Anderson as Elle

Julian Cihi as Benjiro

Tessa Slovis as Cleo Clifton

Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes

Will Brill as Dalton

Ben Dickey as Red

Han Van Sciver as Tina

